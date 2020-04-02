 Bend Don't Break: New Podcast, Hosted by Publisher Aaron Switzer | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 29, 2020 News » Local News

Bend Don't Break: New Podcast, Hosted by Publisher Aaron Switzer 

A chat with regional economist Damon Runberg about the future of Central Oregon's economy

By
Bend Don't Break is the newest podcast series from the Source Weekly, hosted by our publisher Aaron Switzer, who started Bend's first and only alternative weekly two decades ago. Aaron dives into range of topics relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic like the economy, the local anti-lockdown movement, mental health effects of social isolation and much more. 

This week we talk with Damon Runberg, a regional economist for Central Oregon. Damon offers some expertise about tourism trends, unemployment and some hope for the future.

Look for updates every week!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Fewer Birth Options?

    Fewer Birth Options?

    St. Charles considers closing a family birthing center
    • by Chris Miller
    • Oct 10, 2018
  • Alleged Harassment in the Forest Service

    Alleged Harassment in the Forest Service

    A PBS story exposed a pattern of discrimination in the agency. Now a Central Oregon archeologist speaks about her experiences
    • by Chris Miller
    • Jan 23, 2019

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide


View Online

Source Podcast Header

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation