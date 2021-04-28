 Bend Farmers Market Opens May 5, with COVID-Friendly Options | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 28, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Bend Farmers Market Opens May 5, with COVID-Friendly Options 

Over 30 local vendors will be set up in Brooks Alley, between Franklin and Minnesota streets

In a sure sign of spring, Market Wednesdays in downtown Bend start again May 5. The Bend Farmers Market will be open for in-person strolling from 2 to 6pm every Wednesday through Oct. 13. Over 30 local vendors will be set up in Brooks Alley, between Franklin and Minnesota streets (near Mirror Pond). New offerings include OGIA, a bakery in Sisters, Canyon Moon Farms from Crook County, small farm Cultivate Farms and Hummus Stop, a family-run business offering 16 styles of hummus that comes from chickpeas grown in Eastern Oregon.

This year, the Bend Farmers Market will offer online pre-ordering via the Tap4Markets free app, as well as curbside pickup.

CHRIS MILLER
  • Chris Miller

"Each week, the online order cutoff will be Monday at 10 p.m. for that Wednesday's pick-up," said Marielle Slater, chairperson of the Market board, in a press release, "and the curbside pick-up window will be Wednesdays from 2-3 pm. This ensures farmers and vendors have plenty of time to fulfill online orders, and will keep market shopping smooth, preventing bottlenecks in the market's flow." 

Like last year, the Market also takes part in the Double Up Food Bucks program, allowing those receiving SNAP benefits to get $20 in matching funds to spend at the market. The Bend Farmers Market is one of only five markets in Oregon to participate in the program.

For those looking forward to Bend's Northwest Crossing Farmers Market, it is scheduled to open in its spot on NW Crossing Drive on June 5.

Bend Farmers Market
Brooks Alley between Franklin and Minnesota streets, Bend
Open Wednesdays 2-6pm starting May 5
bendfarmersmarket.com


