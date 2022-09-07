Bend Gets SuperDeluxe #4 

A Portland-based burger operation has opened a new location in Bend. SuperDeluxe is an "old-school burger drive-thru" with three locations in the Portland metro area. This month, Bend became the site for its fourth location, with the new restaurant now open along NE Third Street.

click to enlarge Courtesy MMMco Hospitality

SuperDeluxe is known for its pasture-raised beef burgers, cage-free chicken sandwiches, veggie and vegan burgers, hand-cut chicken nuggets and French fries, as well as its all-day breakfast menu that includes egg sandwiches on egg muffins. Oh, and milkshakes are also on offer in flavors including blackberry and coffee and the "big three" of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.

SuperDeluxe was created by restauranteurs Micah Camden and Matt Lynch who also created the Little Big Burger chain. The new Bend location's lobby is open from 8am to 10pm every day.

