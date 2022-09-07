 Bend Gets SuperDeluxe #4 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 07, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Bend Gets SuperDeluxe #4 

A Portland chain expands to Bend

By

A Portland-based burger operation has opened a new location in Bend. SuperDeluxe is an "old-school burger drive-thru" with three locations in the Portland metro area. This month, Bend became the site for its fourth location, with the new restaurant now open along NE Third Street.

click to enlarge COURTESY MMMCO HOSPITALITY
  • Courtesy MMMco Hospitality

SuperDeluxe is known for its pasture-raised beef burgers, cage-free chicken sandwiches, veggie and vegan burgers, hand-cut chicken nuggets and French fries, as well as its all-day breakfast menu that includes egg sandwiches on egg muffins. Oh, and milkshakes are also on offer in flavors including blackberry and coffee and the "big three" of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.

SuperDeluxe was created by restauranteurs Micah Camden and Matt Lynch who also created the Little Big Burger chain. The new Bend location's lobby is open from 8am to 10pm every day.

SuperDeluxe
805 NE Third St., Bend

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
