 Bend Witches Paddle the Deschutes | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 26, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Bend Witches Paddle the Deschutes 

A Bend-style Halloween event in support of MountainStar Family Relief Nursery

By

The 4th Annual Bend Witches Paddle will take place on Halloween Day, Oct. 31, from 3-5pm at Riverbend Park. The concept is simple. Community members dress up as a witch or warlock, grab a paddleboard and head out to Riverbend Park to paddle down the Deschutes River.

This event is in support of the MountainStar Family Relief Nursery's trauma-informed, strength-based child abuse prevention program. MountainStar will have a booth set up with loudspeakers, an informational booth and a donation drop-off table. 

Risking getting wet and melting, this coven of witches takes on the cold Deschutes waters. - BEND PADDLE WITCHES FB
  • Bend Paddle Witches FB
  • Risking getting wet and melting, this coven of witches takes on the cold Deschutes waters.

Donations aren't required to participate but are encouraged. Diapers, wipes, books, toys and non-perishable foods will be accepted at the drop-off table. This event is about getting the community together to enjoy the beauty of Central Oregon's nature and spread awareness for MountainStar. 

"It's a Bend-style event. Rain or shine, people are going to come out and support local charities and just enjoy being outdoors. We're really excited," said events and marketing manager for MountainStar, Kara Roatch.

McKenzie Stott has been one of MountainStar's biggest supporters. Four years ago, to support MountainStar, Stott invited some friends to dress up as witches with her and bring donation items to support the nonprofit. It started off with a couple of dozen community members and has grown every year since. 

Last year, there were 300 participants, the event raised $1,600 in cash donations for MountainStar and the MountainStar minivan was stuffed to the brim with donations, according to Roatch. The event planners are expecting to see even more involvement this year. 

It's not only paddleboards. People on canoes, kayaks, innertubes or anything that will keep afloat on the Deschutes are invited to join. The drop-in will start at around 3pm, but people are more than welcome to join at any point.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lifejacket because the water is cold and shallow. If some don't want to get in the water, dress up and join the many onlookers on the flag bridge. Donations can be made to MountainStar Family Relief Nursery at mtstar.org/donate

Bend Witches Paddle

Monday, Oct. 31, 3pm
Riverbend Park
799 SW Columbia St., Bend
mtstar.org/donate
Free, donations accepted

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Leonid & Friends

Staff Pick
Leonid & Friends - Tower Theatre - Bend

Wed., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Allie Noland

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly October 27, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation