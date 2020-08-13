Bend's Police Chief Recounts ICE Protest Events (con versión en español) 

B

Message from Chief Mike Krantz Regarding Yesterday's Event's Related to ICE



The scene as federal agents moved in toward the buses—and protesters—Wednesday night.

Español:



Mensaje del jefe Mike Krantz sobre los eventos de ayer relacionados con ICE

First and foremost, I know that the events that occurred yesterday in our community were traumatic, and I want everyone to know that I feel and I have heard the pain this has caused for many members in our community and especially to the families who had their loved ones taken away.I want to express my gratitude to the Bend community for providing an example to the rest of our communities and our nation of what a peaceful First Amendment event looks like. The right to express yourself through peaceful expressions of free speech is a tantamount right of our United States and Oregon Constitutions.Last night’s event at the 500 block of SW Industrial Way was an example of our community organizing and managing an event that remained overall peaceful. We observed numerous examples of community members that could have changed the overall tone of the event. However, our own community members worked to keep the event peaceful. Thank you.We also understand that some community members do not feel safe from federal authorities. There is a tension between our role in maintaining safety and the fact that federal authorities are allowed to operate in Bend. While we cannot prevent federal authorities from operating, we are focused on doing whatever we can to keep our community safe.We know many people have unanswered questions about what happened yesterday. Responses specific to the Bend Police Department, are detailed below.The Bend Police Department received a notification to the dispatch center in the early morning hours of August 11, 2020, from a Department of Homeland Security agent that they were in an area of Bend conducting an investigation. The details of this investigation were not specific to us, and there is no obligation or requirement that the federal investigators share this information with us. It is common for federal agencies to notify local agencies when they are in the area conducting investigations, however there is not typically detailed information released regarding those investigations.Later in the day, we received a call for service of a suspicious circumstance of a vehicle parked in a neighborhood. Bend Police responded. Upon contact, we determined that the vehicle was occupied by a federal investigator, at which point we left the scene. The vehicle was not one of the buses in yesterday’s event. No other information was learned from this contact.In the early morning hours of August 12, 2020, we received a notification to the dispatch center that federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security were in Bend conducting an investigation. No additional details were provided to us, which is standard for federal investigators, as they have no obligation to notify or work with local departments.On August 12, 2020, in the early afternoon at about 1:07 pm, the Bend Police Department received a call for service in the rear parking lot of a hotel at the 500 block of SW Industrial Way. We learned federal agents were trying to move buses and were being blocked by 25-30 people, and that three federal agents were armed. Based on this information, Bend Police Officers responded to the area. Because of the unknown overall nature of this call, we sent resources from patrol and any other available officers. At that time, Bend Police Department had several members actively participating in a training exercise for their assignment to the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) who responded to the scene as well. The Bend Police Department had both uniform patrol officers and officers assigned to the CERT team on scene at this point. Some were dressed in normal uniforms and some were in their gear they were training in, the gear that was available to them. These are what are community members identify as SWAT teams.I arrived on scene very quickly with several other members of the Bend Police Department command staff. We quickly assessed the situation and learned that this was a first amendment event. Members of our community were blocking the path of two DHS transport buses that contained DHS agents, federal contractor employees and two people who were in their custody. We learned that these were agents from the immigration office of DHS and that they had two detainees on board the buses. We also learned the overall event appeared to be peaceful and that all of our resources on scene were not necessary. We took quick action to pull our officers out of the area and just to maintain a visible presence to provide for life safety and community safety. I also immediately found resources to replace the officers that arrived on scene from CERT training in green uniforms.I realize the visible presence of officers on scene of a peaceful event in this specialized gear – typically used for response to an active threat situation - caused a lot of fear and anxiety in our community. I am sorry to our community for increasing this anxiety. I realized this immediately, and did pull these officers out of the area as soon as possible in an effort to deescalate any anxiety or fear that this may have caused.Then, Wednesday afternoon, I began reaching out to multiple federal executives in an effort to get information about what specifically was occurring and the specifics of the people in custody on the bus. I was told that the agents were assigned to the enforcement and operation unit in DHS and they had two people in custody for immigration warrants with underlying criminal charges. I assessed the situation and did not find any reasons to believe we needed to act quickly for any life safety issues. This gave us the ability to continue to set up our response and gather additional information. Ultimately we learned that the two people being detained were in custody for an administrative detention and removal warrant. DHS refused to provide additional information of who the detained people were or if there were any additional criminal charges.Once this information was gathered, I applied Oregon Revised Statute 181A.820, specifically section 1 to this event.The state law reads, No law enforcement agency of the State of Oregon or of any political subdivision of the state shall use agency moneys, equipment or personnel for the purpose of detecting or apprehending persons whose only violation of law is that they are persons of foreign citizenship present in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws.When Bend became Welcoming City in 2017 we reaffirmed our alignment with state law and Bend Police Departmental policy reflects these same values. We do not assist federal authorities on matters that only involved immigration issues, and we did not assist federal authorities yesterday.After evaluating the information available, I gave directions to maintain a small group of officers at the scene and to be visible, protect life safety issues and to provide a safe space for expression of speech. The objectives I set for our members were to;Maintain uniform presence on scene for public safety/life safety response.Allow for expression of free speech.Maintain lines of communication between police department and any members of the community groups that wish to communicate.Maintain a friendly and accessible demeanor.I continued to have contact with DHS executives and I advised them that Bend PD was maintaining a presence for safety only, and that we would not assist them in any of their detention efforts, including removing persons in custody from their bus and moving them to another transport vehicle. I spent the afternoon and night interacting with federal officials, Mayor Sally Russell, City Council members in Bend, City Manager Eric King, the City Attorney’s Office, partner agencies, and community members working to deescalate the event and come to a safe outcome for all community members.Ultimately, the DHS made the decision that if we were unable to assist them, they would be required to dispatch one of their teams to remove their personnel, employees and person in custody off their buses. I advised them that I would share this information and let our community know that the federal agents would be arriving to remove the people off the transport buses. I advised federal officials that the people that who were present were peaceful, expressing their free speech. I also told them that there were many families with children in the groups and this was an overall peaceful event with no aggressive activities currently. I did acknowledge that at the very beginning of the event, a person was involved in attempting to flatten tires on one of the buses. This action stopped quickly and that person left the area.I decided Bend Police would maintain our visual presence for overall life safety of all of our community and that if federal agents arrived we would not be assisting in their efforts of removal and detention.From this time on, until the federal agents arrived on scene, the Bend Police Department stayed on scene, at a distance, for safety to our community.Myself, Mayor Russell, City Manager Eric King, District Attorney John Hummel and other City officials went directly to the event and I spoke with our community and thanked them for keeping this peaceful. I offered information to our community that federal agents would be arriving on scene soon and that they would be removing people off of the buses. I asked our community members and organizers to help keep the event peaceful. These community members were essential partners.Once the federal agents arrived on scene, Bend PD members, moved away further from the event to ensure we were not assisting or perceived to be involved in the federal actions. I am aware that the federal agents removed the people off the buses. I have had no communications with them since then regarding their actions, and I have no information as to what specifically they did to accomplish removing people off of the buses. Once they removed people, the agents left and community members began to leave the area.Bend PD continued to monitor the event and the remained with an increased presence in the Old Mill area to ensure overall community safety. Later in the evening, we were made aware that federal agents had returned and removed the buses that were in the parking lot. The Bend Police Department did not assist in the removal of the buses and did not have any advance information that the buses would be removed.Today, I spent time with members of our community affected by this event and began to hear about their experience from yesterday. I will continue to build on the relationships with partners in our community. I stand with you, and share your interest in finding solutions.Primero y, ante todo, sé que los eventos que ocurrieron ayer en nuestra comunidad fueron traumáticos, y yo quiero que todos sepan que yo siento y he escuchado el dolor que esto ha causado para muchos miembros de nuestra comunidad y especialmente a las familias a quien les quitaron a sus seres queridos.Quiero expresar mi gratitud a la comunidad de Bend por poner un ejemplo a las demás comunidades y nuestra nación como es que se ve un evento tranquilo de Primera Enmienda. El derecho a expresarse a través de expresiones tranquilas de expresiones de libertad es un derecho equivalente nuestras constituciones de los Estados Unidos y Oregón.El evento de anoche en la cuadra 500 de SW Industrial Way fue un ejemplo de cómo nuestra comunidad organizo y administro un evento que permaneció tranquilo en general. Observamos numerosos ejemplos de miembros de la comunidad que podrían haber cambiado el tono general del evento. Sin embargo, los miembros de nuestra propia comunidad trabajaron para mantener el evento en paz. Gracias.También entendemos que algunos miembros de la comunidad no se sienten seguros de las autoridades federales. Existe una tensión entre nuestra parte en el mantenimiento de la seguridad y el hecho de que las autoridades federales pueden operar en Bend. Mientras no podemos evitar que las autoridades federales operen, estamos enfocados en hacer todo lo posible para mantener a nuestra comunidad segura.Sabemos que muchas personas tienen preguntas sin respuesta sobre lo que sucedió ayer. Las respuestas específicas del Departamento de Policía de Bend se detallan a continuación.El Departamento de Policía de Bend recibió una notificación al centro de despacho en las primeras horas de la mañana del 11 de agosto de 2020 de un agente del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional de que estaban en un área de Bend conduciendo una investigación. Los detalles de esta investigación no fueron específicos para nosotros y no existe ninguna obligación o requisito de que los investigadores federales compartan esta información con nosotros. Es común que las agencias federales notifiquen a las agencias locales cuando están en el área conduciendo investigaciones; sin embargo, típicamente la información liberada sobre estas investigaciones no es detallada.Más tarde ese mismo día, recibimos una llamada de servicio por una circunstancia sospechosa de un vehículo estacionado en un vecindario. La policía de Bend respondió. Al contactarnos, determinamos que el vehículo estaba ocupado por un investigador federal, en ese punto abandonamos la escena. El vehículo no era uno de los autobuses en el evento de ayer. No se supo ninguna otra información de este contacto.En las primeras horas de la mañana del 12 de agosto de 2020, recibimos una notificación al centro de despacho que agentes federales del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional estaban en Bend conduciendo una investigación. No se nos proporcionaron detalles adicionales, lo cual es estándar para los investigadores federales, ya que no tienen la obligación de notificar ni trabajar con los departamentos locales.El 12 de agosto de 2020, a temprana hora de la tarde, aproximadamente a la 1:07 pm, el Departamento de Policía de Bend recibió una llamada de servicio en el estacionamiento trasero de un hotel en la cuadra 500 de SW Industrial Way. Aprendimos que agentes federales estaban tratando de mover autobuses y estaban bloqueados por 25-30 personas, y que tres agentes federales estaban armados. Basado en esta información, los oficiales de policía de Bend respondieron al área. Debido a la naturaleza general desconocida de esta llamada, enviamos recursos de la patrulla y cualquier otro oficial disponible. En ese momento, el Departamento de Policía de Bend tenía varios miembros participando activamente en un ejercicio de entrenamiento para su asignación al Equipo de Respuesta a Emergencias de Oregon Central (CERT) que también respondió a la escena. El Departamento de Policía de Bend tenía oficiales de patrulla en uniforme y oficiales asignados al equipo CERT en la escena en este momento. Algunos estaban vestidos con uniformes normales y otros estaban en su equipaje con el que estaban entrenando, el equipaje que estaba disponible para ellos. Estos son los miembros de la comunidad que identifican como equipos SWAT.Llegué a la escena muy rápidamente con varios otros miembros del personal de comando del Departamento de Policía de Bend. Rápidamente evaluamos la situación y supimos que se trataba de un evento de primera enmienda. Los miembros de nuestra comunidad estaban bloqueando el paso de dos autobuses de transporte del DHS que contenían agentes del DHS, empleados de contratistas federales y dos personas que estaban bajo su custodia. Nos enteramos de que eran agentes de la oficina de inmigración del DHS y que tenían dos detenidos a bordo de los autobuses. También supimos que el evento en general parecía ser tranquilo y que todos nuestros recursos en la escena no eran necesarios. Tomamos medidas rápidas para sacar a nuestros oficiales del área y solo para mantener una presencia visible para brindar seguridad humana y comunitaria. También encontré inmediatamente recursos para reemplazar a los oficiales que llegaron del entrenamiento del CERT a la escena y que tenían puestos uniformes verdes.Me doy cuenta de que la presencia visible de oficiales en la escena de un evento tranquilo con este equipo especializado, que generalmente se usa para responder a una situación de amenaza activa, causó mucho miedo y ansiedad en nuestra comunidad. Lamento a nuestra comunidad por aumentar esta ansiedad. Me di cuenta de esto de inmediato y saqué a esos oficiales del área lo antes posible en un esfuerzo por reducir la ansiedad o el miedo que esto pudo haber causado.Luego, el miércoles por la tarde, comencé a comunicarme con varios ejecutivos federales en un esfuerzo por obtener información sobre lo que estaba ocurriendo específicamente y los detalles de las personas bajo custodia en el autobús. Me dijeron que los agentes fueron asignados a la unidad de ejecución y operación en el DHS y que tenían a dos personas bajo custodia por órdenes de inmigración con cargos criminales subyacentes. Evalué la situación y no encontré ninguna razón para creer que tuviéramos que actuar rápidamente por cualquier problema de seguridad personal. Esto nos dio la posibilidad de continuar configurando nuestra respuesta y reunir información adicional. Al final supimos que las dos personas detenidas estaban bajo custodia por una orden de detención administrativa y expulsión. El DHS se negó a proporcionar información adicional sobre quiénes eran las personas detenidas o si había cargos criminales adicionales.Una vez que se recopiló esta información, apliqué el Estatuto Revisado de Oregón 181A.820, específicamente la sección 1 a este evento.La ley estatal dice:Cuando Bend se convirtió en un Ciudad Acogedora 2017, reafirmamos nuestra alineación con la ley estatal y la política del Departamento de Policía de Bend refleja estos mismos valores. No ayudamos a las autoridades federales en asuntos que solo involucren asuntos de inmigración, y ayer no asistimos a las autoridades federales.Después de evaluar la información disponible, di instrucciones para mantener a un pequeño grupo de oficiales en la escena y ser visibles, proteger los problemas de seguridad de la vida y proporcionar un espacio seguro para la expresión de habla. Los objetivos que establecí para nuestros miembros fueron;Mantener una presencia uniforme en la escena para la respuesta de seguridad pública / seguridad de la vida.Permitir la expresión de la libertad de expresión.Mantener líneas de comunicación entre el departamento de policía y cualquier miembro de los grupos comunitarios que deseen comunicarse.Mantenga una comportamiento amigable y accesible.Seguí teniendo contacto con los ejecutivos del DHS y les advertí que Bend PD mantendría una presencia solo por seguridad, y que no los ayudaríamos en ninguno de sus esfuerzos de detención, incluido sacar a las personas bajo custodia de su autobús y trasladarlas a otro vehículo de transporte. Pasé la tarde y la noche interactuando con funcionarios federales, la alcaldesa Sally Russell, los miembros del Concejo Municipal de Bend, el administrador municipal Eric King, la Oficina del Fiscal Municipal, agencias asociadas y miembros de la comunidad que trabajan para desacelerar el evento y llegar a un resultado seguro para todos los miembros de la comunidad.Por último, el DHS tomó la decisión de que, si no podíamos ayudarlos, se les exigiría que enviaran a uno de sus equipos para sacar a su personal, empleados y persona bajo custodia de sus autobuses. Les advertí que compartiría esta información y le haría saber a nuestra comunidad que los agentes federales llegarían para sacar a la gente de los autobuses de transporte. Avisé a los funcionarios federales que las personas que estaban presentes estaban en paz, expresando su libertad de expresión. También les dije que había muchas familias con niños en los grupos y que este fue un evento tranquilo en general sin actividades agresivas actualmente. Reconocí que, al comienzo del evento, una persona estaba involucrada en un intento de aplanar llantas en uno de los autobuses. Esta acción se detuvo rápidamente y esa persona abandonó el área.Decidí que la Policía de Bend mantendría nuestra presencia visual para la seguridad general de la vida de toda nuestra comunidad y que si llegaban agentes federales no estaríamos ayudando en sus esfuerzos de deportación y detención.Desde ese momento, hasta que los agentes federales llegaron a la escena, el Departamento de Policía de Bend permaneció en la escena, a distancia, por seguridad para nuestra comunidad.Yo mismo, el alcalde Russell, el administrador de la ciudad Eric King, el fiscal de distrito John Hummel y otros funcionarios de la ciudad fueron directamente al evento y hablé con nuestra comunidad y les agradecí por mantener la paz. Ofrecí información a nuestra comunidad de que pronto llegarían agentes federales a la escena y que sacarían a las personas de los autobuses. Le pedí a los miembros de nuestra comunidad y a los organizadores que ayudaran a mantener el evento en paz. Estos miembros de la comunidad eran socios esenciales.Una vez que los agentes federales llegaron a la escena, los miembros del Departamento de Policía de Bend se alejaron más del evento para asegurarse de que no estuviéramos ayudando o percibiendo que estábamos involucrados en las acciones federales. Soy consciente de que los agentes federales sacaron a la gente de los autobuses. No he tenido comunicación con ellos desde entonces con respecto a sus acciones, y no tengo información sobre qué hicieron específicamente para lograr sacar a las personas de los autobuses. Una vez que sacaron a las personas, los agentes se fueron y los miembros de la comunidad comenzaron a salir del área.Bend PD continuó monitoreando el evento y se mantuvo con una mayor presencia en el área de Old Mill para garantizar la seguridad general de la comunidad. Más tarde en la noche, nos informaron que los agentes federales habían regresado y retirado los autobuses que estaban en el estacionamiento. El Departamento de Policía de Bend no ayudó en el retiro de los autobuses y no tenía ninguna información anticipada de que los autobuses serían retirados.Hoy, pasé tiempo con miembros de nuestra comunidad afectados por este evento y comencé a escuchar sobre su experiencia de ayer. Continuaré construyendo las relaciones con socios en nuestra comunidad. Estoy con usted y comparto su interés en encontrar soluciones.