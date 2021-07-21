Bigfoot, Brews and Drive-In Movies 

The Pacific Northwest is rife with stories about Bigfoot lurking in the forests nearby. The potential for a mysterious creature to be hidden in the vast expanse of the West sounds entirely reasonable for some and complete fiction for others. For those hoping to dive into the truth of the Bigfoot stories, a few experts are hitting Redmond this summer.

"Finding Bigfoot" stars Cliff Barackman and James "Bobo" Fay are coming to General Duffy's Waterhole in Redmond this August. The Bend Bigfoot Research Group will also be in attendance sharing its knowledge of Bigfoot and any recent research.

Courtesy General Duffy's Waterhole

Events in Redmond are keeping the summer fun alive.

The event is also supporting local nonprofit, Family Access Network. Attendees who bring a new pair of children's shoes to donate will be entered to win a bigfoot expedition. With limited seating available, Bigfoot fanatics are encouraged to bring their own camp chair, grab a bite and settle in for an evening of mystery and Sasquatch stories.

Bigfoot and Brews Tour

Sun., Aug. 22

General Duffy's Waterhole

Eventbrite.com/e/bigfoot-and-brews-tour-tickets

$19.99





For a more relaxing evening, Guild Mortgage is helping to host a family-friendly drive-in movie night this August at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. "Guardians of the Galaxy" has been chosen as the film based on polls on the event's Facebook page. The event is free to the first 250 cars to attend, as long as you bring a donation for Every Child Oregon. This nonprofit helps foster teens who are getting ready to move out on their own. Donate an item from the list or bring a full "Launch Box" for the chance to be entered into a raffle.

Drive in Movie Night

Fri., Aug. 6

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

facebook.com/events/499719771245334

Donations required for entry