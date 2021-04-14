 Bill Would Provide Funds for Mobile Mental Health Crisis Assessment Teams | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 14, 2021 News » Local News

Bill Would Provide Funds for Mobile Mental Health Crisis Assessment Teams 

For 17 years, Deschutes County has operated a program similar to the one proposed by the Oregon legislature

By

It's a Tuesday evening and Nicole Von Laven, a behavioral health specialist with Deschutes County's Mobile Crisis Assessment Team, answers a phone call from Bend Police Sgt. Elizabeth Lawrence that the veteran officer placed to the county's mental health crisis hotline.

Lawrence tells Von Laven she's at the home of a family whose adult son is experiencing a mental break that, as far as they know, is happening for the first time. Lawrence told Von Laven the subject is agitated, loudly arguing with himself and pacing around the backyard and sweating, although the temperature on this night is in the high 20s. Lawrence said the man is not threatening to harm himself or others. His father says there are no firearms or intentional weapons in the home, she relates, but the man is not responding to anyone.

FELIX COWAN
  • Felix Cowan

Once Von Laven arrives, Lawrence steps back and allows the MCAT specialist to use what she calls a "calm, authentic approach," letting the man know that she's a mental health professional who is there to understand what created this moment of crisis and what steps can be taken to best support himself and his family.

It's a scene that Oregon lawmakers want routinely occurring throughout the state: Police officers respond to a mental health crisis to secure the scene, assess whether a safety threat exists and then allow a mental health professional to intervene. Right now, a bill being heard by the House Committee on Behavioral Health would help make it a reality.

House Bill 2417, introduced into the 2021 Oregon Legislative Assembly by a handful of co-sponsors, including Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego), would allot $10 million for the Department of Human Services to provide the state's 241 cities and 36 counties with 50% matching grants of up to $300,000 to create mobile mental health crisis intervention teams and ancillary services.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Cities and counties, in order to qualify for a grant, would be required to have one sobering facility and one shelter for every 65,000 residents, and at least one crisis respite space like the Deschutes County Stabilization Center, where people receive short-term mental health care. Scott Winkles, a lobbyist with the League of Oregon Cities, said the language of the bill is likely to change as it moves through the legislature because many of Oregon's smaller cities and counties are sparsely populated.

"For instance, I don't think anybody really wants to keep in the requirements for one sobering facility for every 65,000 residents," Winkles said.

Rep. Paul Evans (D-Monmouth) submitted written testimony that says the practice of using police officers to respond to a mental health crisis makes no practical sense. And Lawrence, who is in charge of Bend PD's community response unit, says her team receives "five or six calls a day" about someone experiencing a mental health crisis. That's between 1,825 and 2,190 calls in Bend per year. 

click image Legislators may soon consider a bill on statewide mobile mental health crisis intervention teams. - COURTESY CACOPHONY / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Courtesy Cacophony / Wikimedia Commons
  • Legislators may soon consider a bill on statewide mobile mental health crisis intervention teams.

"Increasingly, (Oregonians) are hesitant of law enforcement to deal with situations because of fear of escalation," Evans wrote. "Furthermore, we are putting our local law enforcement agencies in impossible situations, tasking them with responding to mental health-related calls they are not adequately trained to resolve while removing them from more pressing enforcement issues. We cannot expect law enforcement to act as social workers when actual social workers would be better suited to the task."

The White Bird model

Although MCAT has been operating for 17 years, it's the Eugene White Bird Clinic's program, CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets), which is very similar to MCAT, that HB 2417 uses as its model for cities and counties to follow. 

Holly Harris, program manager of the Deschutes County Stabilization Center, said "the intent of HB 2417 is really good," but that the CAHOOTS model, which requires a nurse or paramedic to accompany mental health professionals to each crisis call, is not necessary or practical for every Oregon city and county. 

Hopes for the future if HB 2417 passes include having 911 operators trained to quickly assess a situation and directly dispatch a mobile crisis intervention team rather than sending the police, who most often respond to calls as a criminal matter.

This is the Deschutes County Stabilization Center respite room, where people can receive short-term &#10;mental health care. - COURTESY DESCHUTES COUNTY STABILIZATION CENTER
  • Courtesy Deschutes County Stabilization Center
  • This is the Deschutes County Stabilization Center respite room, where people can receive short-term mental health care.

"We're dipping our toes into the water with this, for instance, looking at subject calls where a person or a friend says someone is experiencing thoughts of suicide, but they have not made any attempt to harm themselves and they do not have any weapons—those calls would go to a clinician," Harris said. "What we've learned in our 17 years of doing this in Deschutes County is that a lot of calls can be handled on the phone by a clinician."

Von Laven provides the example of an individual with a severe diagnosis of schizophrenia who typically is not dangerous—but contributing factors increase the likelihood of that person harming an MCAT responder. 

"For example, the presence of law enforcement with weapons feels more threatening than a therapist or a case manager responding," she said. "I know from working so closely with law enforcement that they also think MCAT responding directly to some calls would be helpful. It's not necessarily just a perspective of the mental health field. It's a partnership and as a community, we all are trying to find ways to help meet the needs of people in crisis and to benefit them without sacrificing the safety of MCAT (workers). We want everyone in the community feeling as safe and as free as possible."

If you or anyone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, or of harming yourself or others, call the Deschutes County Crisis Line at 1-800-875-7364.

About The Author

Daniel Pearson

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 4/15/21
As Bend Transitions to a City, Be Ready to Talk More about the "Big P"
Sheroes: Healing with Acupuncture and Herbs
Redmond Drafts City Code for Pot Businesses
Absolutely Heaven
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
POW'r Hour with POW Central Oregon Local Alliance

POW'r Hour with POW Central Oregon Local Alliance

Thu., April 15, 7-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Por Daniel Pearson Traducido por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar, and Por Hanna Merzbach Traducido por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Apr 14, 2021

  • Local News »

    Parking Hits a Crux

    • By Derek Maiolo
    • Apr 14, 2021
    Law enforcement cracks down on illegal parking at Smith Rock State Park More »

  • Local News »

    Luke Wirkkala Acquitted of Murder Charges

    • By Hanna Merzbach
    • Apr 13, 2021
    Luke Wirkkala, who was found guilty of murder in 2014, walked free on April 5 after arguing he acted in self-defense. More »
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 14-21, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Redmond Prepares for Future of Weed

The Leaflet

Redmond Prepares for Future of Weed

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation