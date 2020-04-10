 Bite of Bite Postponed til 2021 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider

Information comes at a price.

This story is brought to you by Bend’s only locally owned newspaper, and crafted by journalists who live in this community, right alongside you.
We’re 100% local, and our coverage never comes with a paywall.

This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon.
In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

As you enjoy this story, we ask you kindly to consider supporting us at a time when local news is more important than ever.
Help us continue to bring you the stories of Central Oregonians affected by coronavirus, the stories of how our community is adapting, and the accounts of how our governments and local businesses are responding to the crisis.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider

Information comes at a price, and now's a great time to pay it forward.
Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 10, 2020 News » Local News

Bite of Bite Postponed til 2021 

Summer festival season affected by coronavirus with The Bite, 4 Peaks, Cascade Cycling Classic canceled

By
The next in a lineup of classic Bend events to cancel due to novel coronavirus: The Bite of Bend—a free, three-day food festival held each June in downtown Bend.

Organizers from Lay It Out Events, the company that puts on the Bite of Bend, announced the decision Thursday on the Bite's website and social media channels

The Top Chef competition is a highlight of The Bite of Bend, showcasing the culinary talent of the Central Oregon community. - LIOE
  • LIOE
  • The Top Chef competition is a highlight of The Bite of Bend, showcasing the culinary talent of the Central Oregon community.
"While it was our hope that our street festival would be just the antidote for a community trying to reconnect, it appears that we will have to wait a year to see each other again," the announcement on the Bite of Bend website reads. "Please be safe and honor the guidelines outlined by the Governor and we’ll get through this period in a shorter amount of time and get back to doing what we do best here in Bend—celebrating. In the meantime, keep visiting our take out restaurants and support the foodie community!"

The Bite of Bend, originally scheduled for mid-June, includes a host of events, including a Top Chef competition, a mixology showcase, live music, a beer run and kids' run, and booths allowing local food vendors to share "bites" of specialty food items. It's just one of a handful of big events to be canceled due to closures related to the coronavirus—a series of blows for the local events industry. 
click to enlarge The Root Beer Run is a kids' event that is part of The Bite of Bend. - LIOE
  • LIOE
  • The Root Beer Run is a kids' event that is part of The Bite of Bend.


The Cascade Cycling Classic, to be held in late May and early June, was canceled this week, as was the 4 Peaks Music Festival, also held in mid-June. Last week, organizers from the Pole Pedal Paddle, a multi-sport event held each May, also canceled the event for the year.

It's not yet clear whether restrictions on restaurants, gatherings and other locations will be lifted by summer, and with that, event organizers are forced to make tough calls without really knowing what's ahead. With the logistics and planning required of these big events, waiting to get the all-clear from officials even a few weeks ahead of the event date doesn't give organizers enough time to handle the logistics, event organizers have said.


Editor's note: Lay It Out Events is the sister company of the Source.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 2-June24, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation