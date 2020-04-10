Bite of Bite Postponed til 2021 

T
he next in a lineup of classic Bend events to cancel due to novel coronavirus: The Bite of Bend—a free, three-day food festival held each June in downtown Bend.
Organizers from Lay It Out Events, the company that puts on the Bite of Bend
, announced the decision Thursday on the Bite's website and social media channels
.
LIOE
The Top Chef competition is a highlight of The Bite of Bend, showcasing the culinary talent of the Central Oregon community.
"While it was our hope that our street festival would be just the antidote for a community trying to reconnect, it appears that we will have to wait a year to see each other again," the announcement on the Bite of Bend website reads. "Please be safe and honor the guidelines outlined by the Governor and we’ll get through this period in a shorter amount of time and get back to doing what we do best here in Bend—celebrating. In the meantime, keep visiting our take out restaurants
and support the foodie community!"
The Bite of Bend, originally scheduled for mid-June, includes a host of events, including a Top Chef competition, a mixology showcase, live music, a beer run and kids' run, and booths allowing local food vendors to share "bites" of specialty food items. It's just one of a handful of big events to be canceled due to closures related to the coronavirus—a series of blows for the local events industry.
click to enlarge
LIOE
The Root Beer Run is a kids' event that is part of The Bite of Bend.
The Cascade Cycling Classic
, to be held in late May and early June, was canceled this week, as was the 4 Peaks Music Festival
, also held in mid-June. Last week, organizers from the Pole Pedal Paddle
, a multi-sport event held each May, also canceled the event for the year.
It's not yet clear whether restrictions on restaurants, gatherings and other locations will be lifted by summer, and with that, event organizers are forced to make tough calls without really knowing what's ahead. With the logistics and planning required of these big events, waiting to get the all-clear from officials even a few weeks ahead of the event date doesn't give organizers enough time to handle the logistics, event organizers have said.
Editor's note: Lay It Out Events is the sister company of the Source.