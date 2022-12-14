 Book-Themed Art Gallery Inspires Creativity | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a supporter 
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 14, 2022 Culture » Culture Features

Book-Themed Art Gallery Inspires Creativity 

Downtown Bend's book and art lovers' haven is the cozy, funky Underground Book Gallery

By

When walking through a gallery, the urge to get too close to the art and touch everything is unbearable. Fancy art galleries and art studios host beautiful work, but it can be intimidating and uncomfortable to walk through. The Underground Book Gallery is breaking the barrier between art and the viewer with its interactive book-themed art gallery.

Down a flight of stairs on the sidewalk of NW Oregon Avenue and Wall Street lies Downtown Bend's hidden gem, the Underground Book Gallery. Bernadette Foley and Justin Schlosberg opened up shop at the start of 2022.

click to enlarge Books from the 1800s to the 2020s cover the walls of the Underground Book Gallery. - ALLIE NOLAND
  • Allie Noland
  • Books from the 1800s to the 2020s cover the walls of the Underground Book Gallery.

"We had so many books," Foley said. "Our house was full. Our storage was full. Our friend's garage was full. We had too many books, we needed a spot, this spot was opening and it was kind of perfect."

Filling the shelves and covering the walls are books ranging from $1 to $3,000 — vintage comics, old classics, rare books, used novels, literature decorated with stunning covers and everything in between.

Schlosberg owned a book gallery in Colorado for over 20 years and has acquired quite the collection of old and out-of-print books. This inspired the rare book room found in the back of the gallery, where people can touch the books and flip through the pages, unlike other rare book rooms.

The focus is books, but the couple still wanted to keep it about art. Featuring around 15 local artists at a time, the Underground Book Gallery is filled with creative energy ready to inspire.

There are a variety of ways to act on inspiration and interact with the space — playing the piano, searching through old books on the shelves, using the typewriters to make personal cards, fishing through old papers and clippings for collaging, listening to live music and looking at local artwork. And using this space as a creative outlet is free.

"I just love the idea of art being for everyone and art being interactive, fun and silly," Foley said.

Prices range drastically at this shop. The 20-cent crate is full of book scraps, old magazine pages, vintage posters and random pieces of paper. Collaging fanatics, kiddos looking for something they can buy with their own money and vintage paper fans shuffle through this crate. More expensive items are found on the walls or in the rare book room.

The Underground Book Gallery has hosted live music, live painting sessions, interactive book artwork events, chess nights, card making sessions, book release parties, candle-making classes and First Friday celebrations. Before every First Friday (or whenever she has a spark of inspiration), Foley rearranges and restocks the gallery because she wants it to look different every time someone comes in.

Schlosberg is an artist and author himself and is known for his penguin pieces and humorous books, including, "A Peculiar Day in Coney Island" and "My Family Album." With a calligraphy pen, a touch of humor, splattered ink, a story and a penguin, people have started collecting his artwork.

click to enlarge Justin Schlosberg’s artwork is done by hand with a calligraphy pen, ink and humorous storytelling. - ALLIE NOLAND
  • Allie Noland
  • Justin Schlosberg’s artwork is done by hand with a calligraphy pen, ink and humorous storytelling.

"I was kind of extending the arms on the penguin for Penguin Publishing with pen and ink," Schlosberg said. "Then started writing goofy little things that went along with it. And then [Foley] really liked that. So, I bumped up production, if you will, when we came here. Kind of crazy."

For more information on events or art inquiries, people are encouraged to stop by the shop, Foley said. The Underground Book Gallery doesn't have a website and prioritizes in-person interactions and Instagram for communication, but that doesn't mean people can't get a hold of the owners. When the shop is closed, Schlosberg puts his number on the door and tells people to call him at any hour.

Jan. 6 will be its one-year anniversary and First Friday, so shoppers and art-goers can expect a big celebration in the funky, cozy space under the streets of Bend.

Underground Book Gallery
Mon-Sun, Noon-6pm
206 NW Oregon Ave. Lower Level, Unit A, Bend.

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
Read More about Allie Noland
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • The Third Act

    The Third Act

    FOMO YOLO SOLO
    • By Ellen Waterston
    • Jun 23, 2021
  • The Third Act

    The Third Act

    Order and Counter-Order
    • By Ellen Waterston
    • Jul 21, 2021

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
OUT On The Runway - Queer Art & Fashion Show : 2022 Winter Collection

Staff Pick
OUT On The Runway - Queer Art & Fashion Show : 2022 Winter Collection - Midtown Ballroom/Domino Room/Annex

Fri., Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Culture Features

More by Allie Noland

  • Rock Out for Music Education

    Rock Out for Music Education

    Fractal and the Mockingbird Foundation partner to raise money for young musicians to build skills and confidence
    • By Allie Noland
    • Dec 14, 2022
  • It's a Snowboarder's Weekend

    It's a Snowboarder's Weekend

    Back for the 15th year, the Dirksen Derby Snowboard & Sit-Ski Rally Race takes over Bend
    • By Allie Noland
    • Dec 14, 2022
  • Put A Fiddle On That Beat

    Put A Fiddle On That Beat

    Gangstagrass combines the improvisational genres of bluegrass and hip-hop
    • By Allie Noland
    • Dec 7, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 14-20, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation