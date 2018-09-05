Bookshelf 

Submitted

Little Bird is an adventurous soul. When he lands with the Busy Birds in Drake Park in our very own Bend, Ore., he imagines a fun day ahead. Children will delight in following along as Little Bird shares his tour of the natural environment, landing in places like Tumalo Falls, Mt. Bachelor, Pilot Butte and more. Kids of all ages will recognize the iconic destinations sharing in Little Bird's enthusiasm for the mountains, the animals and most of all his pursuit of fun! Author Kristin Riggle's illustrations are colorful paintings that are whimsical and fun. Her rhyming sing-song words draw in kids to take part in the adventure. Kids will want to read the story over and over, pointing out the different destinations they know and love around Bend. Riggle's story inspires and plants the seed of exploration in young hearts, not only at home but everywhere imaginable. This book is a real keepsake for Bendites, as well as for visitors who wish to remember the names of the special places they visited during their stay.



Little Bird Explores Bend! is available at Dudley's Bookshop, Roundabout Books, Leapin' Lizards, Hopscotch Kids and Learning Express Toys.