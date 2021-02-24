Borderlands: Adventures Between Orchard & Mountain View 

On the boundary flanking two east side Bend neighborhoods lies a myriad of all-ages playgrounds—and more importantly, post activity food. With a mix of mid-century homes circling Pilot Butte and newer construction stretching out east, the two neighborhoods still offer some of the most affordable homes in the city. Here's a rundown of my favorite haunts in the Orchard and Mountain View neighborhoods.

Nicole Vulcan

Technically right on the border of the Mountain View and Boyd Acres neighborhoods, Pine Nursery is a fun park for skates, bikes and dogs—and kids wearing kitty helmets.

Pine Nursery

This park's sculpted and well-maintained recreation spaces are on par with Ponderosa Park in the Larkspur neighborhood. Fantastic expansive soccer and organized sports field complexes, a spacious and fenced off-leash dog park and a nearly 2-mile paved loop that meanders through a juniper forest and 158-acre community park comprise this can't-miss tour stop. The trail offers vistas of the Three Sisters mountain peaks, Pilot Butte and Mt. Bachelor.

click to enlarge K.M. Collins

What special features does this park have that others don't? An 18-hole disc golf course and a stocked pond where many youngsters have learned to fish.

Pilot Butte

Either driving or trekking up Pilot Butte is a great in-town adventure for any time of day. While the hike seems steep during the ascent, in a quick half-hour you'll be to the top. Once at the summit, a permanent orientation compass installation will set you straight on the names of mountains (you can see all the way to Washington's Mt. Adams somedays) and interpretive plaques will inform you on local history. Bring a snack, picnic or hot beverage and enjoy the cheapest and most spectacular view in town. It's the Empire State Building of Bend.

Ensworth Elementary tri-park cluster

Near Ensworth Elementary lies a notable cluster of parks. Al Moody Park sports a loop footpath, grassy knoll and at the north end a sweet micro mountain bike pump track in the making, with a few stellar kickers. To the west, Stover Park provides a baseball diamond. Even further west is Hollinshead Park, with a restored barn and farm house (complete with creepy period mannequins—look inside the windows!) pastures and an unfenced off-leash dog park to explore.

River's Place Food Cart Yard and Tap House

The self-proclaimed indoor and outdoor eating and drinking food headquarters of Bend's east side, River's Place has a sweet 9-foot gas fire pit, four picnic tables with heat umbrellas, three fire pit tables and cozy indoor tap house seating. Try a delicious meal from one of the five onsite food carts that include Bluma's Chicken & Waffles, Sunny's Carrello, Nik' Snacks Classic American, SOPA modern Mexican cuisine and Hogan's Hoagies.

On Tap

With over 30 tap handles, including a variety of craft beer, cider, wine and kombucha and six food trucks to satisfy every palate, this food cart pod is hopping. Voted Best Food Truck Lot by Source readers in 2020, this is an east side can't-miss. Constantly offering live music, bingo and trivia—and dogs are also welcome. Who's serving? CURBBQ, Barrio, Himalayan Bites, The Blue Rooster, PHILLYSTYLE and Duda's Aussie Pies.

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan

The Midtown Yacht Club offers an easily accessible set of food carts and beverages—a welcome addition to the Orchard scene.

Neighborhood: Orchard/Mountain View

Who lives here: Mixture of families, businesses, schools, apartments

Housing stock: Some of most affordable and best valued houses in Bend. Houses close to downtown and amenities, larger lots and competitive pricing.

Median sales price: Orchard: $412,000 Mountain View: $476,700

Reasons why people move here: Affordability, proximity to shopping and restaurants.

Parks: Pilot Butte State Park, Hollinshead Park, Al Moody Park, Juniper Park, Orchard Park, Stover Park, Mountain View Park, Providence Park, Big Sky Park.

Public Schools: Orchard: Juniper Elementary, Ensworth Elementary, Pilot Butte Middle School, Bend Senior High School, Mountain View High School, Marshall High School. Mountain View: Ponderosa Elementary, Sky View Middle, Mountain View High School.

Report summary provided by: Andy Stearns, My Lucky House