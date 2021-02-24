 Boyd Acres: Great Views and an Easy Lifestyle | Central Oregon Visitors Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 24, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Boyd Acres: Great Views and an Easy Lifestyle 

Proximity to shopping and awesome mountain vistas

By

While some others squabble over coveted west-side neighborhoods, we'll let you in on a little secret: Some of the best views in all of Bend aren't found on the west side—they're found in Boyd Acres, the northeast-most neighborhood in the city. Largely consisting of homes built within the past 20 years, many homes' builders attempt to capitalize on the location by scoring that second-floor peekaboo of the Three Sisters, or even a clutch view of Mt. Jefferson to the northwest.

Just getting started on a mountain bike? Boyd Acres&#39; Rockridge Park has awesome skills trails for beginner and intermediate riders. - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • Just getting started on a mountain bike? Boyd Acres' Rockridge Park has awesome skills trails for beginner and intermediate riders.

Boyd Acres has a suburban feel, but there's still plenty to do close at hand. 10 Barrel's east side brewery opened in the neighborhood several years back, with indoor pickleball and trampoline parks going in not long after. For those new to Bend who've recently paid the city's de facto "gear tax" and invested in a new mountain bike, Rockridge Park should be on your radar as a place to up your skills at its bike skills trails. Rockridge also has an awesome skate park that's a big draw for the neighborhood. With close access to the shopping centers along Highway 97, Boyd Acres has everything you need for a comfy and relatively quiet Bend lifestyle. And with the area west of Highway 97, Juniper Ridge, recently being annexed into the city's Urban Growth Boundary, expect even more housing and development to crop up in this area in the years to come.

Neighborhood: Boyd Acres

Who lives here: Families, young professionals and retirees. (Dominant demographic is health care workers, social assistance workers)

Housing stock: Primarily single-family homes, townhomes, multifamily and apartments.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Median sales price: $506,000

Reasons why people move here: Proximity to Highway 97, employment, shopping and schools.

Parks: Empire Crossing, Boyd, Rockridge, Pine Nursery and Canal Row Parks.

Public schools: Ponderosa, Lava Ridge and North Star Elementaries, Skyview Middle School, Mountain View High School.

Report summary provided by: Christin J Hunter, Broker, Duke Warner Realty

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Midtown Rising
Letters to the Editor 2/25/21
In Pandemic Response, Embrace the Gray
Letters to the Editor 2/18/21
Forging the West
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More in Central Oregon Visitors Guide

More Central Oregon Visitors Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Community Dance Break!....just 10 minutes

Community Dance Break!....just 10 minutes

Wed., Feb. 24, 12:30-12:40 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

The 2021 Central Oregon Pet Palooza is here!

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Central Oregon Visitors Guide

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 24-March 3, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation