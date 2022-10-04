Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022 

When it comes to good eats, dinner shouldn’t always be the main attraction. Central Oregon is filled with stellar places offering up a tasty fall coffee

beverage, an outstanding breakfast burrito or any number of other great options worth taking time out of your day to try.

click to enlarge Source Weekly

This year’s Breakfast and Lunch Guide aims to showcase the cuisines, specials and other offerings at the many places offering morning and afternoon eats. From food trucks to coffee shops to dine-in establishments, we’ve got them all!

Peruse the listings for area food spots—always checked by a real-life human for accuracy—and then enjoy our take on fall coffee and breakfast burritos peppered inside this guide.

