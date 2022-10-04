 Breakfast Burrito Roundup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 04, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast Burrito Roundup 

Bend Breakfast Burrito’s Meteoric Rise

By

Bend Breakfast Burrito started in 2021 and quickly became a town favorite, snagging the win for Best Breakfast Burrito in the Source Weekly’s annual Best Of poll. Starting as a catering and delivery service, the business would eventually find its current home at Boss Rambler on Galveston in Bend.

click to enlarge NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan

Bend Breakfast Burrito quickly became a Bend favorite because it kept it simple and specialized. You want a lunchtime burrito, go somewhere else, but if you want the most important meal of the day to go a long way you’re picking up one of their bacon breakfast burritos — or chorizo, or one of their bowls or vegetarian if you’re into that sort of thing. 

It also helps that they’ve got three great salsas to drown your burritos. My go-to is equal parts avocado crema and the spicy red salsa, but the tomatillo green salsa also has a great tangy and zesty flavor. You can even buy salsas by the pint to save for later. 

So next time you’re making bacon and eggs for breakfast remember there’s a spot out there that’ll do it better and wrap it up with a bunch of other goodness. 


Bend Breakfast Burrito
Inside Boss Rambler
1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend
bendbreakfastburrito.com


About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021.
More
  • The Source Weekly

