Breakfast Burrito Roundup 

Bend Breakfast Burrito started in 2021 and quickly became a town favorite, snagging the win for Best Breakfast Burrito in the Source Weekly’s annual Best Of poll. Starting as a catering and delivery service, the business would eventually find its current home at Boss Rambler on Galveston in Bend.



click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan

Bend Breakfast Burrito quickly became a Bend favorite because it kept it simple and specialized. You want a lunchtime burrito, go somewhere else, but if you want the most important meal of the day to go a long way you’re picking up one of their bacon breakfast burritos — or chorizo, or one of their bowls or vegetarian if you’re into that sort of thing.

It also helps that they’ve got three great salsas to drown your burritos. My go-to is equal parts avocado crema and the spicy red salsa, but the tomatillo green salsa also has a great tangy and zesty flavor. You can even buy salsas by the pint to save for later.

So next time you’re making bacon and eggs for breakfast remember there’s a spot out there that’ll do it better and wrap it up with a bunch of other goodness.





Bend Breakfast Burrito

Inside Boss Rambler

1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

bendbreakfastburrito.com



