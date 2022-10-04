Breakfast Burrito Roundup 

It may not be the first place you think of when you think of burritos, but it’s a go-to spot to satisfy the big breakfast burrito craving that everyone experiences.



Anytime I walk by, drive by or go into Strictly Organic, I almost always see people leaving the shop with a smile on their face and a big burrito in hand. This breakfast burrito brings more joy than should be allowed.

Located in between Downtown Bend and the Old Mill, Strictly Organic is in the most ideal spot for a quick breakfast or lunch. The menu features a variety of options, including rice bowls, salads, soups, bagels and sandwiches. But, the reigning champ of the menu is the breakfast burrito.

It’s simple. It’s fast. It’s delicious. It’s satisfying. It’s right near the Box Factory.

Ringing in at $8, the classic burrito serves as the base to all the tasty variations, with two eggs, potatoes, cheese and your choice of red or green salsa. From there, you can elevate your morning/midday feast by ordering the ham, turkey bacon, veggie, vegan, soy sausage or the bronco breakfast burrito.

Wondering what the best order is? The veggie burrito with green salsa on a flour tortilla is hard to beat, but you might have to go try one for yourself.

After the first bite, you’ll fall for the simplicity and mastery of the Strictly Organic breakfast burrito. Layered with eggs scrambled to perfection, melty cheese and hearty potatoes, it is the best way to start your morning if you wake up with a burrito-sized hole in your stomach.





Strictly Organic

6 SW Bond St., Bend

Strictlyorganic.com



