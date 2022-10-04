 Breakfast Burrito Roundup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 04, 2022
Breakfast Burrito Roundup

Breakfast Burrito Roundup 

Burrito Sunrise is a Lifeboat Meal

By

Being a work hard-play hard type of crew here at the Source Weekly, we fairly regularly find ourselves, after one of Bend’s many awesome concerts happening on a “school night,” needing the heavy sustenance that a breakfast burrito provides. With that, it didn’t take this crew long to discover the bright yellow truck on Greenwood Avenue that serves up delicious versions of our favorite hangover food. After a stint near Fitness 1440, Burrito Sunrise parked out front of the Midtown Ballroom (coincidentally, where we sometimes find ourselves for a school-night concert) in March of 2021, and by April 2021, Source staffer Ban Tat and I were pretty regular customers—enough so that I wrote a review of the place in April 2021.

click to enlarge NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan

Here I am again, writing about this place for our breakfast-burrito roundup in the Breakfast and Lunch Guide, because it’s still just as good as it was back then. Owner Devin Kennedy calls his burritos “California-style,” in reference to the salsas he serves with heavy doses of garlic and onions, blending them with vinegar and oil until they’re emulsified into yummy goodness. The potatoes are both creamy and crispy, and the meats come in hearty chunks—all the flavors melding into one special offering. For those eschewing meat, the veggie option is also filling and delicious, with chipotle black beans adding plenty of depth. 

This food-truck gem in downtown Bend started out strong and it’s continuing strong. So while the bulk of the big-concert season is over for now, Bendites should still consider Burrito Sunrise one of their lifeboats on mornings when you need a little something extra to get through the day. 


Burrito Sunrise
67 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
On Instagram.com @burrito_sunrise


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
Trending

