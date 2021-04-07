 Breakfast burritos worth leaving for work early for | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 07, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Breakfast burritos worth leaving for work early for 

Keeping things simple and consistent is the name of the game for this new truck

By

Burrito Sunrise happens to be on my morning bike-commute to work—and I say it with utmost love that I sorta wish it wasn't. I mean, how is a person supposed to stay alert after consuming one of these babies before the workday even starts?

It's not hard to identify Burrito Sunrise's truck, now parked along Greenwood Avenue (it was in another location at Fitness 1440 before moving in early March). Not only is it bright yellow—but most mornings, at least a handful of people are milling around along Greenwood, waiting for their dose of breakfast-burrito goodness. Advertised as "California-Style Breakfast Burritos," these are burritos worth leaving for work a little early, so that you can get your fix and get on with your day. Heck, it might even mean you can skip lunch—though since they're open until 1pm every day but Sunday, you could eat it for actual lunch, too.

There's something about the hash browns in Burrito Sunrise's breakfast burritos that is utterly delightful. - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • There's something about the hash browns in Burrito Sunrise's breakfast burritos that is utterly delightful.

Burrito Sunrise's offerings include a few noteworthy items. Its menu is stacked with breakfast burritos in every variety, all starting with eggs, hash browns, salsa, sour cream and grilled onions. The Plain includes the above items, plus chipotle black beans, bell pepper and salsa verde for a vegetarian offering. The Hog features ham and bacon, and then there's the Tri-Tip, the Chorizo and The Bird, with cilantro-lime chicken. The Hog is delicious, with extra-smoky ham and bacon, but what stood out for me was the hash browns, cooked on the flat-top grill in bacon fat, Burrito Sunrise's staff told me on a recent visit. That treatment results in a creamy texture with just a hint of crispiness on the outside. The Tri-Tip is a bit of a departure from your standard breakfast burrito—but I mean, why not have a little steak in the morning?

Burrito Sunrise's salsas are also stellar, also with a hint of creaminess, and coming in a variety of levels of spice. For the lover of salsa and spice, I suggest trying them all.

The secret, owner Devin Kennedy said, is emulsification, using vinegar and oil.

Source staffer Ban Tat gives his stamp of approval on this breakfast burrito spot. - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • Source staffer Ban Tat gives his stamp of approval on this breakfast burrito spot.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

"I blend them up, so they turn into more of a sauce than salsa," he said. "Then I add garlic and onions in greater amounts than a Mexican-style salsa—which is what makes it California style." Kennedy, who grew up in California, went to culinary school in 2004, and moved to Bend about three years ago, says he's loving his new location and his customers. His plans for the future? Keeping things simple and consistent with a solid four or five menu items—which, if my cravings for the goods in that bright-yellow truck are any indication—seems to be working out quite well for everyone involved.

Burrito Sunrise
67 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
Open Mon-Sat 7am-1pm
541-699-9211
Order online clover.com/online-ordering/burritosunrise

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Sheroes: Healing with Acupuncture and Herbs
Redmond Drafts City Code for Pot Businesses
Absolutely Heaven
Godzilla vs. Kong
Free Will Astrology—Week of April 8
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
A Novel Idea 2021 Quilt Show

Staff Pick
A Novel Idea 2021 Quilt Show

Wed., April 7, 6-6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 7-14, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation