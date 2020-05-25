 Building a Nesting Box with Jim Anderson ▶ (With Video) | Natural World | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 25, 2020 Outside » Natural World

Building a Nesting Box with Jim Anderson ▶ (With Video) 

Make one for pygmy owls. Make one for another bird. But in any case, spend some time with our resident naturalist Jim Anderson.

By and
Around these parts, he's known to spin a yarn that wraps around the block. Now, Naturalist Jim Anderson and longtime Source Weekly contributor sits down with us to talk about one of his favorite subjects: Birds—and how to help care for them.

Source videographer Darris Hurst met with Anderson at his home—social-distancing-approved style—to walk through the steps for making a good nesting box for pygmy owls.


And in case you missed it, here's another look at Anderson's Feb. '20 story, "Homes for Birds and Bats," linked here:

click image In Case You Missed It: Jim Anderson's story, "Home for Birds and Bats" - COURTESY JIM ANDERSON
  • Courtesy Jim Anderson
  • In Case You Missed It: Jim Anderson's story, "Home for Birds and Bats"

See some more of Anderson's recent stories and instructions for building homes for birds and bats below.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Natural World »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Natural World

  • Natural World »

    An Eagle Obituary

    • by Jim Anderson
    • May 20, 2020
    At Blue Mountain Wildlife, saving raptors is the name of the game More »

  • Natural World »

    Bats and COVID-19

    • by Jim Anderson
    • Apr 20, 2020
    The hypothesis that novel coronavirus stemmed from bats is not reason to mess with local species More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Jim Anderson

  • An Eagle Obituary

    An Eagle Obituary

    At Blue Mountain Wildlife, saving raptors is the name of the game
    • by Jim Anderson
    • May 20, 2020
  • Bats and COVID-19

    Bats and COVID-19

    The hypothesis that novel coronavirus stemmed from bats is not reason to mess with local species
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Apr 20, 2020
  • Insect Apocalypse

    Insect Apocalypse

    The persistent problem in persistent pesticides
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Mar 18, 2020
  • More »

More by The Source Staff

Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 20-27, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation