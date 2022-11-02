 Camping Code Takes Shape | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Find out how 
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you.
Become an Insider and support The Source Weekly!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 02, 2022 News » Local News

Camping Code Takes Shape 

Bend City Council takes steps to regulate camping on City right of ways after removing its third unsafe campsite this year

By

Bend took its next step in crafting a code for unmanaged homeless camps on City rights-of-way at a work session on Oct. 27. City staff gave the Bend City Council a first draft of the amended code changes on Sept. 21, and since then Council has given input during work sessions.

UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

The latest draft establishes the time, place and manner in which campsites are allowed to exist. The proposed new code allows campsites to be evicted once it's in the same place for a 24-hour period, after which residents could be given a 72-hour notice to leave. The camper would have to move at least a block or 600 feet and can't return to where they were evicted from for at least 72 hours. Once a camp is removed the City may decide not to allow any camping in the area for up to 14 days. Enforcement of these rules could be suspended if an individual doesn't have access to shelter and is engaged in case management or services.

Under the proposed code, camps would be prohibited in residential areas or if the camp impedes into a sidewalk or road and within the Waterway Overlay Zone, which is a buffer by the Deschutes River. The new draft would also restrict camping within 1,000 feet of any homeless shelter or safe parking program, or in areas that are deemed unsafe for camping by the City Manager due to conditions like construction.

The City is also restricting camp clustering, mandating that a group of three camps may not be within 150 feet of another group of camps. Camps aren't allowed to be larger than 144 square feet, and behaviors like trash accumulation, open flames, dumping of wastewater and connecting to utilities could result in a removal.

The City will look at its camping code policy at its work session on Nov. 2, and a first reading is expected at its Nov. 6 regular meeting. Bend removed its third campsite this year on Oct. 27, where 13 people had set up tents on Second Street. Current City code requires the city manager declare the camp is unsafe according to a rubric that measures public safety hazards.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Monsters of Destruction

Staff Pick
Monsters of Destruction - Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

Fri., Nov. 4, 7:30-10 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Endicott of an Era

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 2, 2022
    After 14 years as Redmond's mayor, George Endicott looks back at his career and what he hopes for the future of the town More »

  • Local News »

    Cranston Trial Begins

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 2, 2022
    Ian Cranston is facing trial over a year after shooting and killing Barry Washington in downtown Bend More »

  • Local News »

    Rec It, Redmond

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 2, 2022
    Organizers are hopeful that the proposed recreation center in Redmond is in better shape than doomed 2019 and 2008 bonds More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Rec It, Redmond

    Rec It, Redmond

    Organizers are hopeful that the proposed recreation center in Redmond is in better shape than doomed 2019 and 2008 bonds
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 2, 2022
  • Cranston Trial Begins

    Cranston Trial Begins

    Ian Cranston is facing trial over a year after shooting and killing Barry Washington in downtown Bend
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 2, 2022
  • Pedestrian Dies After Hit and Run

    Pedestrian Dies After Hit and Run

    Police are looking for a middle-aged man with a dark SUV that struck 76-year-old Walter James Lane Oct. 27
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 2, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

The Source Weekly November 3, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation