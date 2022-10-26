Celebrate the Bounty of the Season 

It's fall, and that means time to celebrate the harvests of the season. Kindred Creative Kitchen maintains a regular schedule of dinners and cooking classes to help you up your game in the culinary department, including one happening this week.

The Fall Harvest Wine Dinner on Friday, Oct. 28 is a hands-on class that lets guests learn how to make three different courses that celebrate the fall harvest. Not only that, but each course gets paired with a special wine. The class is $100 and signups were still available as of press time. Other upcoming adult cooking classes include a Contemporary Greek class on Nov. 4, Caribbean Cuisine on Nov. 11 and a Couples Night Seasonal Beer Dinner on Nov. 18.

Courtesy Kindred Creative Kitchen

Grapefruit curd and fresh whipped cream pavlova with fresh berries and orange supremes at Jackalope Grill.

Get tickets through the Source Weekly's events calendar or find Kindred Creative Kitchen online at thekindredcreativekitchen.com.