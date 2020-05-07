 Central Cascades Wilderness Limited Entry System Delayed | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 07, 2020 Outside » Outside Features

Central Cascades Wilderness Limited Entry System Delayed 

Visitors to popular trailheads in Central Oregon won't have to get permits this year after all, due to COVID-19

By
On May 22, the Central Cascades Wilderness limited entry system was supposed to go into effect. But due to setbacks from COVID-19, local officials from the U.S. Forest Service announced that the new permit system will be pushed back until May next year.

The new system was set to bring day-use limitations to 19 trails in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wilderness and other overnight limitations to all trails in the same areas. The prices for these permits were free for day-use permits at the 19-elected popular trails, and $6 for overnight permits at all 79 trailheads.

The South Sister reflected in the waters of Sparks Lake in the Three Sisters Wilderness Area. - USGS/CASCADES VOLCANO OBSERVATORY
  • USGS/Cascades Volcano Observatory
  • The South Sister reflected in the waters of Sparks Lake in the Three Sisters Wilderness Area.
"Our focus has  been responding to COVID-19, and preparations for the permit system were delayed," Willamette National Forest Supervisor Dave Warnack said in a press release."We felt there was too much uncertainty for the public on when we might open the reservation system. Therefore, we made this difficult decision."

One way this might affect hikers in these areas is that once reservations are available and trails begin to open up in the forests, they might be more crowded than ever as people rush to get back doing what they enjoy. And other forest-users who weren't thrilled about the new system will get another year of the usual. As far as reservations and permits go, wilderness areas will continue to be managed as they had been in previous years until of May of 2021. Both the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests will keep the free self-issue permit systems many people have become accustomed to when using trails.

The Forest Service did announce that at least one new law will be implemented this year though, which is the elevational campfire ban. This ban prevents people from setting campfires above 5,700 feet in elevation and some areas that are below 5,700 feet. It also prohibits campfires in Diamond Peak Wilderness above 6,000 feet. 
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

Source Podcast Header

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation