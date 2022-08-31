 Central Oregon Adventure Van Expo | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
August 31, 2022 Outside » Outside Features

Central Oregon Adventure Van Expo 

Van lifers take over Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

By

Thought van life was taking over Central Oregon? Well, it hasn't even gotten started. Van lifers will infiltrate the grounds at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center this weekend for a festival celebrating all of the van dwellers out there. 

click to enlarge UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

The Adventure Van Expo is a family-friendly gathering of folks and their overland adventure rigs. The Expo will be at six locations across the country, with conventions as far out as New Hampshire. The rigs can range anywhere from trucks decked out with roof tents and trailers to the idealistic sprinter van converted into a plush living space. It's an opportunity to meet like-minded overland adventurers and get creative ideas for that next build-out! 

If your ride is already primed for adventure then look into competing in the DIY competition. The competition will judge trucks and vans based on three categories: fit and finish, best layout and most creative/unique. Show off the hard work that goes into a build-out, or poach new ideas and get inspired to start one! Winners of each category will receive $250 gift cards from RB Components and Goal Zero. 

Each stop on the tour averages about 50-60 vendors. These include anything from solar/battery providers to rack companies and rooftop tent providers. If you imagine a piece essential for adventuring it will probably be there! 

If you want to camp at the expo, act quick; event organizers are expecting camping spots to fill up fast. Each car is allowed four campers, with an extra ticket required for purchase if there is an additional camper over 18. The party starts as the sun goes down and there will be live music and adventure folk getting down! Alcohol consumption is limited to one's camping spot. 

Central Oregon Adventure Van Expo
Sat., Sep. 3-Sun., Sep. 4, 10am-5pm
Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center
3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond
Free/adv $10/door

