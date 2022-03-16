Meet Central Oregon's Cutest Pets! 

We asked Central Oregonians to share photos of their beloved dogs, cats—and even goats—and they sure did deliver! Our pet loving-team enjoyed seeing each and every adorable face, making this a tough decision… but in the end, we created 11 categories and recognized 17 pets. The winning “Cutest Pet, ” Remy, gets a custom pet tag from Metalheads Boutique, a gift from Bend Pet Express and a custom print from High Desert Frameworks. Congrats to all the winners and thanks for playing, readers!





Cutest

