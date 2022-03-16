 Meet Central Oregon's Cutest Pets! | Central Oregon Pets | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 23, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Pets

Meet Central Oregon's Cutest Pets! 

From dogs to cats to goats, meet the winners in 11 categories of our Cutest Pets contest!

We asked Central Oregonians to share photos of their beloved dogs, cats—and even goats—and they sure did deliver! Our pet loving-team enjoyed seeing each and every adorable face, making this a tough decision… but in the end, we created 11 categories and recognized 17 pets. The winning “Cutest Pet, ” Remy, gets a custom pet tag from Metalheads Boutique, a gift from Bend Pet Express and a custom print from High Desert Frameworks. Congrats to all the winners and thanks for playing, readers!

Cutest

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

CUTEST: Remy
FAVORITE SNACK: Mini Milk Bone biscuits

Cutest Runner Ups

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

CUTEST: Rose
FAVORITE SNACK: Freeze dried liver

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

CUTEST: Buttercup      
FAVORITE SNACK: Alfalfa

Goofiest

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

GOOFIEST: Titan aka Titanasaurus
FAVORITE SNACK: Bully sticks

Most Catitude

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

MOST CATITUDE: Angel
FAVORITE SNACK: Temptations

Best Puppy Eyes

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

BEST PUPPY EYES: Nash aka Nash Potato
FAVORITE SNACK: Rawhides and Milkbones

Cuddliest

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

CUDDLIEST: From left, Mika and Steve
FAVORITE SNACK: Mika loves raw chicken and Steve loves cheese and avocado

Most Photogenic

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

MOST PHOTOGENIC: Prince
FAVORITE SNACK: Mirror Pond Pale Ale

Miss Congeniality

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
MISS CONGENIALITY: Burton
FAVORITE SNACK: Popcorn and pepperoni


Best Buds

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

BEST BUDS: From left, Juniper, The Rat and Quincy
FAVORITE SNACK: Pizza, scrambled eggs, chicken skin

Super Senior

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

SUPER SENIOR: Monty
FAVORITE SNACK: Peanut Butter


Living the Bend Life

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

LIVING THE BEND LIFE: From left, Luna and Ozzie
FAVORITE SNACK: Earth Animal no-hide dog chew


