Meet Central Oregon's Cutest Pets! 

We asked Central Oregonians to share photos of their beloved dogs, cats—and even goats—and they sure did deliver! Our pet loving-team enjoyed seeing each and every adorable face, making this a tough decision… but in the end, we created 11 categories and recognized 17 pets. The winning “Cutest Pet, ” Remy, gets a custom pet tag from Metalheads Boutique, a gift from Bend Pet Express and a custom print from High Desert Frameworks. Congrats to all the winners and thanks for playing, readers!
CUTEST: Remy
FAVORITE SNACK: Mini Milk Bone biscuits
CUTEST: Rose
FAVORITE SNACK: Freeze dried liver
CUTEST: Buttercup
FAVORITE SNACK: Alfalfa
GOOFIEST: Titan aka Titanasaurus
FAVORITE SNACK: Bully sticks
MOST CATITUDE: Angel
FAVORITE SNACK: Temptations
BEST PUPPY EYES: Nash aka Nash Potato
FAVORITE SNACK: Rawhides and Milkbones
CUDDLIEST: From left, Mika and Steve
FAVORITE SNACK: Mika loves raw chicken and Steve loves cheese and avocado
Most Photogenic
MOST PHOTOGENIC: Prince
FAVORITE SNACK: Mirror Pond Pale Ale
MISS CONGENIALITY: Burton
BEST BUDS: From left, Juniper, The Rat and Quincy
FAVORITE SNACK: Pizza, scrambled eggs, chicken skin
SUPER SENIOR: Monty
FAVORITE SNACK: Peanut Butter
LIVING THE BEND LIFE: From left, Luna and Ozzie
FAVORITE SNACK: Earth Animal no-hide dog chew
