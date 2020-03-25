 Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020 | Central Oregon Pets | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 25, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020 

A magazine for Bend's best friends

Welcome to the spring edition of Central Oregon Pets! With so much uncertainty in the world, pets remain one constant source of comfort—that friendly face to welcome you, no matter what, when you get home from a long day, or when you need a pick-me-up during times of trial. Thank goodness for them!

PHOTO AND BY DARRIS HURST
  • Photo and by Darris Hurst

Inside this issue, we ask the question, how much running is too much for your pet—a salient question for our active Central Oregon lifestyles. We also take a look at the fun and fruitful work of truffle hunting dogs, as well as getting a glimpse into a population not meant to be pets at the High Desert Museum, that brings joy not at home, but in a place for all to enjoy. We also offer info on acupuncture for pets, and share a fly-on-the-wall perspective on what a conversation between Bend dogs and cats would look like. We’re also giving you a little window into the world of Central Oregon Pets’ staff animals—including our adorable cover model, Gracie. Additionally, you will find stories on emotional support animals, planning for your pet after you are gone and much more.

So hug those dogs, cats, horses and other furry friends tight, and let’s hear it for their unwavering love!

Check out the digital edition below!

PHOTO AND DESIGN BY DARRIS HURST
  • Photo and Design by Darris Hurst
More in Central Oregon Pets

  • How Much Exercise is Too Much?

    How Much Exercise is Too Much?

    With sports such as mountain biking, local experts say less is better for your dog
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 25, 2020
  • Acupuncture For Dogs?

    Acupuncture For Dogs?

    As Eastern medicine gains popularity and credibility among humans, local dogs appear to find the treatment beneficial
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Mar 25, 2020
  • Training Truffle Hunting Dogs

    Training Truffle Hunting Dogs

    Scent-trained dogs sniff out elusive fungi delicacies
    • by Damian Fagan
    • Mar 25, 2020
  • It's a Dog's World in Bend. Cats Are Just Living in it

    It's a Dog's World in Bend. Cats Are Just Living in it

    A conversation between two of the pet community's most important figures
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Mar 25, 2020
  • Planning for Pets

    Planning for Pets

    What happens to your pets when you're no longer around?
    • by John Myers
    • Mar 25, 2020
  • Creepy Crawly Critters

    Creepy Crawly Critters

    Kelsey Yates has dedicated her life to eradicating stigmas and protecting Oregon wildlife
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Mar 25, 2020
  • Meet The Pets

    Meet The Pets

    Get to know who the CO Pets staff calls their own
    • by CO Pets Staff
    • Mar 25, 2020
  • Pets' Free Pass By

    Pets' Free Pass By

    Sorting out the myths of traveling with the pet you depend on for emotional support
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Mar 25, 2020
