 Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022 | Central Oregon Pets | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 23, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022 

Meet the winners in our Cutest Pets Contest, get tips on pandemic pounds, learn about ostrich farming and so much more

It’s time again for another Central Oregon Pets!

Our entire team of pet lovers is thrilled to bring you a new edition of this special magazine, filled with lots of furry felines, precious pups and even a goat, and an ostrich or two.

 Central Oregonians came out in droves to enter our Cutest Pet Contest, where we selected a cutest pet (or two or three), but also awarded lots of other pets special designations. To tell the truth, looking through the many entries was so heart-melting that we couldn’t select just one! Thanks to everyone who entered the contest.

click to enlarge JESSIE CZOPEK
  • Jessie Czopek
See all the stories inside this issue of Central Oregon Pets:

Central Oregon's Cutest Pets: From dogs to cats to goats, meet the winners in 11 categories

Final Farewell: It's never a good time to say goodbye to our beloved pets

Losing the Pandemic Pounds: Pets, like their humans, tended to gain weight during the time of social distancing. Here are a few ways to help your pets get back to a more ideal weight.

Dog Docs Return: Central Oregon once again has options for emergency veterinary care, after months without

Rescue. Refuge. Rehome.: A local program brings low-cost spay and neuter services and a refuge for the pets of people in crisis

Precautions for Plants and Pets: Tips and advice for successful plant-pet cohabitation

Caring for Cats' Chompers: A chat with a vet about feline dental health

Farming the World's Largest Bird: A Central Oregon farmer seeks to revive a farming trend that can be an alternative to beef: Ostriches

A Spay/Neuter Clinic in the Yucatán: Bend’s Street Dog Hero teams up with nonprofits in Mexico to treat over 400 pets

Check out the digital edition below!

JESSIE CZOPEK
  • Jessie Czopek

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More in Central Oregon Pets

  • Meet Central Oregon's Cutest Pets!

    Meet Central Oregon's Cutest Pets!

    From dogs to cats to goats, meet the winners in 11 categories of our Cutest Pets contest!
    • Mar 23, 2022
  • A Spay/Neuter Clinic in the Yucatán

    A Spay/Neuter Clinic in the Yucatán

    Bend’s Street Dog Hero teams up with nonprofits in Mexico to treat over 400 pets
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 23, 2022
  • Final Farewell

    Final Farewell

    It’s never a good time to say goodbye forever to our beloved pets
    • By Richard Sitts
    • Mar 23, 2022
  • Losing the Pandemic Pounds

    Losing the Pandemic Pounds

    Pets, like their humans, tended to gain weight during the time of social distancing. Here are a few ways to help your pets get back to a more ideal weight.
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 23, 2022
  • Dog Docs Return

    Dog Docs Return

    Central Oregon once again has options for emergency veterinary care, after months without
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Mar 23, 2022
  • Rescue. Refuge. Rehome.

    Rescue. Refuge. Rehome.

    A local program brings low-cost spay and neuter services and a refuge for the pets of people in crisis
    • By Richard Sitts
    • Mar 23, 2022
  • Precautions for Plants and Pets

    Precautions for Plants and Pets

    Tips and advice for successful plant-pet cohabitation
    • By Chris Williams
    • Mar 23, 2022
  • Caring for Cats’ Chompers

    Caring for Cats’ Chompers

    A chat with a vet about feline dental health
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 23, 2022
  • Farming the World'’s Largest Bird

    Farming the World'’s Largest Bird

    A Central Oregon farmer seeks to revive a farming trend that can be an alternative to beef: Ostriches
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Mar 23, 2022
  • More »

More Central Oregon Pets »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
That Golden Girls Show!

Staff Pick
That Golden Girls Show! - Tower Theatre - Bend

Wed., March 23, 7:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Central Oregon Pets

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 24-30, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Meet Central Oregon's Cutest Pets!

Central Oregon Pets

Meet Central Oregon's Cutest Pets!

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation