Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022 

It’s time again for another Central Oregon Pets!



Our entire team of pet lovers is thrilled to bring you a new edition of this special magazine, filled with lots of furry felines, precious pups and even a goat, and an ostrich or two.

Central Oregonians came out in droves to enter our Cutest Pet Contest, where we selected a cutest pet (or two or three), but also awarded lots of other pets special designations. To tell the truth, looking through the many entries was so heart-melting that we couldn’t select just one! Thanks to everyone who entered the contest.



click to enlarge Jessie Czopek

See all the stories inside this issue of Central Oregon Pets: Central Oregon's Cutest Pets: From dogs to cats to goats, meet the winners in 11 categories Final Farewell: It's never a good time to say goodbye to our beloved pets

Losing the Pandemic Pounds: Pets, like their humans, tended to gain weight during the time of social distancing. Here are a few ways to help your pets get back to a more ideal weight.



Dog Docs Return: Central Oregon once again has options for emergency veterinary care, after months without



Rescue. Refuge. Rehome.: A local program brings low-cost spay and neuter services and a refuge for the pets of people in crisis



Precautions for Plants and Pets: Tips and advice for successful plant-pet cohabitation



Caring for Cats' Chompers: A chat with a vet about feline dental health



Farming the World's Largest Bird: A Central Oregon farmer seeks to revive a farming trend that can be an alternative to beef: Ostriches



A Spay/Neuter Clinic in the Yucatán: Bend’s Street Dog Hero teams up with nonprofits in Mexico to treat over 400 pets

