 Cider Cake Rules! | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 01, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Cider Cake Rules! 

Apples and hard cider make for an easy, deliciously moist cake

By
With Labor Day weekend coming up we’re reminded that summer will eventually fade and make way for another abundant season full of culinary delights. September is a shoulder month of sorts with summery eats such as corn and watermelon still in season while apples, turnips and rutabagas are coming on strong. You might have noticed the neighborhood apple trees beginning to drop their firm little fruits. The upcoming weekend also brings us the annual Little Woody Barrel-Aged Beer, Cider & Whiskey Festival.

With all that in mind, I landed on this jewel of an apple cake made with grated apples, hard cider and cinnamon, which can be served with freshly whipped cream for a simple dessert or served plain, like a coffee cake, with your morning beverage of choice.
click image Cider Apple cake made with Avid Cider Co.'s Blackberry Currant Apple cider. - TAMBI LANE PHOTO
  • Tambi Lane Photo
  • Cider Apple cake made with Avid Cider Co.'s Blackberry Currant Apple cider.


Cider Apple Cake Recipe


This is a very simple cake to mix up; you don’t need anything but a couple of mixing bowls and a wooden spoon or some other sturdy stirring spoon. This is a very moist cake which needs no frosting to make it melt in your mouth. It can easily be made gluten, sugar and alcohol free without any loss of quality or taste. A perfect cake for a perfect late summer/almost fall day.

Serves 6

• 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour OR Bob’s Red Mill 1:1 Gluten Free Baking Flour
• ½ cup sugar OR monk fruit sweetener
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon salt
• ½ teaspoon ground cloves
• 1 ¼ cups unsweetened applesauce
• ¼ cup molasses
• 1 small apple, peeled or unpeeled, shredded
• ¼ cup vegetable oil
• ¼ cup hard cider (Avid Blackberry Currant Apple is a good choice) OR regular apple cider
• Zest of one lemon
• Whipped cream for serving, optional
• Thin apple slices for serving, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously butter an 8-inch cake pan. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, soda, cinnamon, salt and cloves. Set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together applesauce, molasses, shredded apple, oil, cider, and lemon zest. Mix wet ingredients into dry ingredients until well blended. Pour batter into buttered pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes. Insert toothpick into center of cake to test for doneness and start testing early if cake begins to look too brown. Remove cake from oven and cool for 5-10 minutes on a rack. Slide a butter knife around inside of cake pan to loosen cake. Gently turn cake out of the pan onto the rack and continue to cool.

Serve with whipped cream and apple slices, if desired.

About The Author

dBritt

Donna Britt

Food writer, food stylist, recipe tester, cookbook editor, podcast producer/host are a few of the creative hats Donna Britt wears. Along with cooking, eating and writing about food, Donna loves to hike, paddle board and spend quality time with family and friends. Oh, and she also collects cookbooks and cast iron...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Live at the Vineyard: Opal Springs

Live at the Vineyard: Opal Springs - Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards

Thu., Sept. 1, 5-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Donna Britt

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 31-September 6, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation