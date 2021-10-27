 Cooking Classes for the Holidays and Beyond | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 27, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Cooking Classes for the Holidays and Beyond 

A wealth of options at the kitchen store located in the Old Mill

By

Local cooks who want to improve their skills in the kitchen have a wealth of options at the kitchen store located in the Old Mill. Kara's Kitchenware is offering a host of classes on an ongoing basis, and many of the upcoming offerings delve into the nuances of holiday cooking. A class taking place Nov. 3 is a partnership with fellow Old Mill store Savory Spice, called "Cooking with Savory Spice" with Savory Spice owner Matt Perry. On Nov. 7, the store hosts Pies 101, and on Nov. 10, Fall Tarts are the focus. The cooking classes—happening most Wednesdays and many Sundays—continue with Fancy First Courses on Nov. 14 and Holiday Meal Planning and Sides Nov. 17. December's offerings include a Pasta Workshop, Holiday Cookies, Holiday Mixology and Holiday Hors d'oeuvres, among others. Classes are two hours long and cost $99.

COURTESY KARA&#39;S KITCHENWARE
  • Courtesy Kara's Kitchenware

Kara's Kitchenware is the new venture for retired nurse Kara Hansen, who bought the store from its former owners in early 2021 and renamed the store from Ginger's Kitchenware to Kara's Kitchenware this past summer. Find more details about the upcoming cooking classes at http://karaskitchenware.com/events/list/, or look for the calendar listing on the Source Weekly's calendar at bendsource.com.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Larch Light Up the Forests
Footbridge Marches On
Officer Charged with Assault
ARPA Is a Stopgap. What Happens When Those Funds Run Out?
Letters to the Editor 10/28/21
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Mad Science Family Program

Mad Science Family Program - Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory

Sat., Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Soup Season

    Soup Season

    As cooler weather sets in, local chefs share their favorite warming soups
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 27, 2021
  • Oregon Wine for Fire Relief

    Oregon Wine for Fire Relief

    "Keep Oregon Green" wine directs money to fire efforts
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 27, 2021
  • Inside a Grow Op

    Inside a Grow Op

    Local dispensary, locally grown product: Tokyo Starfish opens up its grow operation
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 27, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 27-November 3, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

After the Green Rush

The Leaflet

After the Green Rush

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation