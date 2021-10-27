Cooking Classes for the Holidays and Beyond 

Local cooks who want to improve their skills in the kitchen have a wealth of options at the kitchen store located in the Old Mill. Kara's Kitchenware is offering a host of classes on an ongoing basis, and many of the upcoming offerings delve into the nuances of holiday cooking. A class taking place Nov. 3 is a partnership with fellow Old Mill store Savory Spice, called "Cooking with Savory Spice" with Savory Spice owner Matt Perry. On Nov. 7, the store hosts Pies 101, and on Nov. 10, Fall Tarts are the focus. The cooking classes—happening most Wednesdays and many Sundays—continue with Fancy First Courses on Nov. 14 and Holiday Meal Planning and Sides Nov. 17. December's offerings include a Pasta Workshop, Holiday Cookies, Holiday Mixology and Holiday Hors d'oeuvres, among others. Classes are two hours long and cost $99.

Courtesy Kara's Kitchenware

Kara's Kitchenware is the new venture for retired nurse Kara Hansen, who bought the store from its former owners in early 2021 and renamed the store from Ginger's Kitchenware to Kara's Kitchenware this past summer. Find more details about the upcoming cooking classes at http://karaskitchenware.com/events/list/, or look for the calendar listing on the Source Weekly's calendar at bendsource.com.