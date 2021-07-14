 Cork and Barrel Returns | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
July 14, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Cork and Barrel Returns 

Featuring the winemakers of Paso Robles, California, along with featuring multiple guest chefs who prepare high-class meals

By

Nine years ago, Cork and Barrel started as a one-day event, and has since expanded into a year-round fundraiser for KIDS Center with a goal to raise $500,000. The 2021 C&B is a three-day wine and food event. Every year, C&B introduces new wine regions to Central Oregon. This year, they're featuring the winemakers of Paso Robles, California, along with featuring multiple guest chefs who prepare high-class meals.

COURTESY FREE-PHOTOS / PIXABAY
  • Courtesy Free-Photos / Pixabay

C&B is offering a virtual and in-person auction on July 17, the Grand Cru, which includes a to-go for two plus a wine buy-up option for those attending virtually. You can expect food from Currents at the Riverhouse, Bowtie Catering, Too Sweet Cakes and many more. Also expect more than 40 different types of wine, including Zinfandel, which is California's wine heritage. Also taking place during the week is a Winemaker Dinner Series July 15 and A Sip of Cork & Barrel July 16, where attendees can meet the winemakers and chefs. -IA

Cork and Barrel Grand Cru Experience
Sat., July 17. 4:30-7:30pm
The Riverhouse on the Deschutes
3075 US-97 Business, Bend
corkandbarrel.org/grand-cru
$200 per person


