 COVID-19 restrictions changing to allow up to 50 people to gather outdoors | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 09, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

COVID-19 restrictions changing to allow up to 50 people to gather outdoors 

We checked in with some well-known local spots offering outdoor events, deals on takeout or continued local night specials

By

With COVID-19 restrictions changing to allow up to 50 people to gather outdoors, we checked in with some well-known local spots offering outdoor events, deals on takeout or continued local night specials.

COURTESY BEVEL BREWING
  • Courtesy Bevel Brewing

Cross Cut Warming Hut No. 5: Snag locals' day deal on Tuesdays, get $1 off all drafts, all day long. Snuggle up by a heater or fire pit while waiting for grub.

Bridge 99: Trivia is back and outdoors! Keep an eye on the weather for potential cancellations, otherwise mask up, dress warm and enjoy specials on pints, prizes and food truck grub.

River's Place: Offering outdoor eating, drinking, trivia and fire pits to help keep you from going stir crazy this winter. Outdoor TVs, so you never miss a game and brunch trivia every Sunday.

Boneyard Beer: Patio is open with four fireplaces and several patio heaters. They're also offering Locals Day deals every Wednesday featuring $1 off "Crowlers" and pints, $2 off Growlers and pitchers for only $15. Takeout and delivery on beer and food available.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Bevel Brewing: Open for outdoor dining with a covered tent, fire pits and tabletop heaters! Free delivery in Bend and pick-up options available. $4 beers and ciders every Tuesday and $2 off growler fills on Wednesdays. Grab some grub from the food trucks!

Worthy Brewing: Currently only open on the weekends for drinks on the patio. No food, but $4 pints every day they are open, all day long.

Silver Moon Brewing: The upgraded patio provides plenty of space. Locals' night is still on every Monday featuring $3 pints of their core lineup beers and $4 pours for barrel-aged brews. Trivia returns on Thursdays and Bingo on Sunday mornings with brunch.

On Tap: Over 30 tap handles, delicious food trucks and beer garden with a view. To keep patrons warm, they have a newly enclosed covered patio with heaters, two large outdoor fire pits and a lawn to sprawl and play outdoor games. Locals can enjoy $1 off all drinks all day long on Mondays.

Initiative Brewing: Redmond's Initiative Brewing has a great outdoor dining space with fire tables and pits to keep you warm. While they had to suspend their weekly trivia, they are still offering tons of great eats and brews.

About The Author

Megan Burton

Megan Burton

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Meet Lupine
Digital Foot Traffic
May the Source Be With You
Holidays, COVID-19 and Real Estate Showings
2020 Gift Guide: Comfort & Joy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Heart of Oregon Corps Virtual Celebration

Staff Pick
Heart of Oregon Corps Virtual Celebration

Wed., Dec. 9, 12-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

What's Your Favorite Winter Soup?

What's Your Favorite Winter Soup?

Vote for your favorite soup of the season! The souper winner of this survey may get a special feature in our next issue and the chance to be reimagined in a special recipe from the Source Weekly staff.

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Megan Burton

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 9-January13, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation