With COVID-19 restrictions changing to allow up to 50 people to gather outdoors, we checked in with some well-known local spots offering outdoor events, deals on takeout or continued local night specials.

Courtesy Bevel Brewing

Cross Cut Warming Hut No. 5: Snag locals' day deal on Tuesdays, get $1 off all drafts, all day long. Snuggle up by a heater or fire pit while waiting for grub.

Bridge 99: Trivia is back and outdoors! Keep an eye on the weather for potential cancellations, otherwise mask up, dress warm and enjoy specials on pints, prizes and food truck grub.

River's Place: Offering outdoor eating, drinking, trivia and fire pits to help keep you from going stir crazy this winter. Outdoor TVs, so you never miss a game and brunch trivia every Sunday.

Boneyard Beer: Patio is open with four fireplaces and several patio heaters. They're also offering Locals Day deals every Wednesday featuring $1 off "Crowlers" and pints, $2 off Growlers and pitchers for only $15. Takeout and delivery on beer and food available.

Bevel Brewing: Open for outdoor dining with a covered tent, fire pits and tabletop heaters! Free delivery in Bend and pick-up options available. $4 beers and ciders every Tuesday and $2 off growler fills on Wednesdays. Grab some grub from the food trucks!

Worthy Brewing: Currently only open on the weekends for drinks on the patio. No food, but $4 pints every day they are open, all day long.

Silver Moon Brewing: The upgraded patio provides plenty of space. Locals' night is still on every Monday featuring $3 pints of their core lineup beers and $4 pours for barrel-aged brews. Trivia returns on Thursdays and Bingo on Sunday mornings with brunch.

On Tap: Over 30 tap handles, delicious food trucks and beer garden with a view. To keep patrons warm, they have a newly enclosed covered patio with heaters, two large outdoor fire pits and a lawn to sprawl and play outdoor games. Locals can enjoy $1 off all drinks all day long on Mondays.

Initiative Brewing: Redmond's Initiative Brewing has a great outdoor dining space with fire tables and pits to keep you warm. While they had to suspend their weekly trivia, they are still offering tons of great eats and brews.