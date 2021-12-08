 Cranston Pleads Not Guilty | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 08, 2021 News » Local News

Cranston Pleads Not Guilty 

A hearing to establish the trial schedule is set for Friday

By

Ian Cranston pleaded not guilty in Deschutes County court Dec. 7 to charges of second-degree murder, first and second-degree manslaughter, first degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a deadly weapon in the Sept. 19 shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside of The Capitol, a nightclub in downtown Bend.

Protesters gather at the corner of Wall Street and Oregon Avenue where Ian Cranston shot Barry Washington Jr. in September. - JACK HARVEL
  • Jack Harvel
  • Protesters gather at the corner of Wall Street and Oregon Avenue where Ian Cranston shot Barry Washington Jr. in September.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Cranston shot Washington after he approached Cranston's girlfriend and a brief scuffle ensued. Cranston's attorney disputed this, saying that the fight was ongoing during the shooting. A grand jury charged Cranston, a former machinist for the ammunition manufacturer Nosler, on Sept. 30 and he was arrested on a no-bail warrant. Another hearing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10, at 3 pm to set up a trial schedule.

Washington's mother, Lawanda Roberson, released a statement after Cranston entered a not guilty plea, saying her family was devastated, and that they wouldn't release further public statements until they review all the evidence, and won't affect the criminal justice process.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support from people in Central Oregon and appreciate the memorial maintained for Barry Jr. He was truly loved and will not be forgotten," Robinson said in the statement.

Protesters march from the Deschutes County Courthouse to the makeshift Barry Washington memorial in Downtown Bend. - JACK HARVEL
  • Jack Harvel
  • Protesters march from the Deschutes County Courthouse to the makeshift Barry Washington memorial in Downtown Bend.

A group of protesters gathered outside the courthouse and listened to the hearing, before moving towards the corner of Wall Street and Oregon Avenue, where a makeshift monument was made in Washington's honor.

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
