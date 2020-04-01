 Crook County Sees Its First COVID-19 Case | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 01, 2020 News » Local News

Crook County Sees Its First COVID-19 Case 

After weeks without any cases, health officials in Prineville report one positive case in the county

By
Crook County is seeing its first reported case of COVID-19. The county health department announced Wednesday afternoon that one person had tested positive for the virus, and stated that the case appears to be related to travel.

The person is not hospitalized, and officials said the person is cooperating with public health officials.

click image Prineville, Oregon—the county seat of Crook County. - KRIS ARNOLD, WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Kris Arnold, Wikimedia Commons
  • Prineville, Oregon—the county seat of Crook County.

According to the most recent figures released from the Oregon Health Authority, 15 people have been reported as testing negative for the virus in Crook County, which has a population of roughly 24,000 people, according to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Today's announcement was the first positive reported case.

"The leadership of Crook County and the City of Prineville respects and values the privacy of community members and the confidentiality regarding medical information," the department's release read. "Therefore, no identifiable information will be released about presumptive or confirmed cases in Crook County."

According to the most recent OHA figures, Central Oregon's Jefferson County—with a population estimated at 24,658 as of July 2019—continues to have no reported cases, with 16 people testing negative for the virus.

Deschutes County—estimated population 197,692 as of July 2019—has 27 reported positive cases as of Wednesday, with another 277 in testing negative for COVID-19.

Today's announcement makes Crook County the 27th of Oregon's 36 counties to have positive reported cases of the virus. 
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 25-April 1, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation