August 11, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Cycling for the Kids 

Pablove Across America brings pediatric cancer fundraiser to Central Oregon

By

The Pablove Foundation is giving cycling enthusiasts from across the nation a chance to cycle through Central Oregon and fight cancer. The California-based nonprofit is bringing its unique fundraiser event to the area focused supporting pediatric cancer researchers and giving back to kids living with cancer. The event brings over 40 riders to the area who have already raised $7,500 each to meet the individual fundraising goal. Qualifying riders tackle over 450 miles of bike routes throughout Central Oregon while raising awareness and funds to end pediatric cancer. This year the Pablove Foundation is hoping to raise over $750,000 for children and teens living with cancer. Funds from the event will support the various programs that the Pablove Foundation offers, including introducing children and teens living with cancer to photography and grants to pediatric cancer researchers.

After canceling last year's event, the team at Pablove Foundation is thrilled to be coming to Bend.

Cyclists take on the 2019 Pablove Across America route with smiles and in classic Pablove pink. - JONATHAN DEVICH
  • Jonathan Devich
  • Cyclists take on the 2019 Pablove Across America route with smiles and in classic Pablove pink.

"Central Oregon has some amazing cycling terrain, and we can't wait to spread the PabLove, one pedal stroke at a time." says Blair Herter, Pablove Foundation board chair and Pablove Across America participant. For those who want to join the cause but aren't able to meet the fundraising minimum or don't want to take on a five-day cycling challenge, there is a free virtual option. Riders are also able to join the optional gravel ride on Sat., Sep. 4. The official end of the cycling extravaganza is marked with a huge celebration on Friday at the Riverhouse on Deschutes parking lot. Everyone is invited to join the celebration!

Pablove Across America: Bend, OR
August 30 – September 4
Pablove.org/paa
$100-$1,100


About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
