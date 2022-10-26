 Darlingside Delivers Textured Harmonies | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 26, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Darlingside Delivers Textured Harmonies 

Folk-rooted band will take the stage at Volcanic Theatre Pub this weekend

By

Darlingside is filling the Volcanic Theatre Pub with blending harmonies on Friday, Oct. 28 with support from Andrea von Kampen. This folk band is all about layering harmonies to create texture and experimental tunes that take listeners on a journey. Don Mitchell, Auyon Mukhar, Harris Paseltiner and David Senft met in northwest Massachusetts, started releasing music in 2010 and haven’t slowed down since. 

Darlingside features an array of acoustic instruments in its music, including banjo, guitar, cello and violin, but also combines these folk-rooted sounds with electric instruments. Lyrically, this band’s songwriting explores storytelling and the experience of nature and nostalgia. 

Returning all the way from Massachusetts, Darlingside will play songs from its upcoming album. - COURTESY DARLINGSIDE
  • Courtesy Darlingside
  • Returning all the way from Massachusetts, Darlingside will play songs from its upcoming album.

“We started to do away with the idea of having a traditional lead singer, and instead, combining voices with a lot of unison singing, two or three. Sometimes all band members sing the same lines together, creating more of a choral sound,” said band member Harris Paseltiner.

And it didn’t come naturally at first, according to Paseltiner. Darlingside took time to blend voices and find unique textures in layering different groups of people in different voice ranges. The band has found ways to master performing together as one. 

The band has released five full-length studio albums, with a sixth on the way. The latest release, “Fish Pond Fish,” is Darlingside’s pandemic creation. The album touches on botany, geology, ornithology and astronomy, topics you would find in a botanist’s journal. With strong yet smooth vocal harmonies and creative musicality, Darlingside is finally getting to play songs from “Fish Pond Fish” live at shows.

The band has a deep love and appreciation for Central Oregon. The four members of Darlingside have hiked Smith Rock, performed at the Sisters Folk Festival, played in the Tower Theatre and have helped out with music workshops in the area. 

On tour, the band makes an effort to stay at family and friends’ homes instead of a hotel stay. “We would just rather feel like we’re at home when we’re out on the road,” Paseltiner said. “For me, it brings a lot of joy to get to step into different people’s daily lives and get to experience something different than when I’m back at home in Massachusetts.”

Darlingside is in the works of wrapping up its newest full-length album, and the band has been debuting select songs at its live concerts on tour. Joining the band on tour, turning four into seven, Molly Parden on bass and vocals, Deni Hlavinka on piano/keyboards and vocals and Benjamin Burns on percussion.  


Darlingside
Friday, Oct. 28, 8pm
Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
darlingside.com
$25

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
