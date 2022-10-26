Darlingside Delivers Textured Harmonies 

Darlingside is filling the Volcanic Theatre Pub with blending harmonies on Friday, Oct. 28 with support from Andrea von Kampen. This folk band is all about layering harmonies to create texture and experimental tunes that take listeners on a journey. Don Mitchell, Auyon Mukhar, Harris Paseltiner and David Senft met in northwest Massachusetts, started releasing music in 2010 and haven’t slowed down since.

Darlingside features an array of acoustic instruments in its music, including banjo, guitar, cello and violin, but also combines these folk-rooted sounds with electric instruments. Lyrically, this band’s songwriting explores storytelling and the experience of nature and nostalgia.

Courtesy Darlingside

Returning all the way from Massachusetts, Darlingside will play songs from its upcoming album.

“We started to do away with the idea of having a traditional lead singer, and instead, combining voices with a lot of unison singing, two or three. Sometimes all band members sing the same lines together, creating more of a choral sound,” said band member Harris Paseltiner.

And it didn’t come naturally at first, according to Paseltiner. Darlingside took time to blend voices and find unique textures in layering different groups of people in different voice ranges. The band has found ways to master performing together as one.

The band has released five full-length studio albums, with a sixth on the way. The latest release, “Fish Pond Fish,” is Darlingside’s pandemic creation. The album touches on botany, geology, ornithology and astronomy, topics you would find in a botanist’s journal. With strong yet smooth vocal harmonies and creative musicality, Darlingside is finally getting to play songs from “Fish Pond Fish” live at shows.

The band has a deep love and appreciation for Central Oregon. The four members of Darlingside have hiked Smith Rock, performed at the Sisters Folk Festival, played in the Tower Theatre and have helped out with music workshops in the area.

On tour, the band makes an effort to stay at family and friends’ homes instead of a hotel stay. “We would just rather feel like we’re at home when we’re out on the road,” Paseltiner said. “For me, it brings a lot of joy to get to step into different people’s daily lives and get to experience something different than when I’m back at home in Massachusetts.”

Darlingside is in the works of wrapping up its newest full-length album, and the band has been debuting select songs at its live concerts on tour. Joining the band on tour, turning four into seven, Molly Parden on bass and vocals, Deni Hlavinka on piano/keyboards and vocals and Benjamin Burns on percussion.





Darlingside

Friday, Oct. 28, 8pm

Volcanic Theatre Pub

70 SW Century Dr., Bend

darlingside.com

$25