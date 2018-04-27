Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 27, 2018 Screen » TV, Streaming & Podcasts

Dateline NBC reports on murder of Kaylee Sawyer 

Dateline NBC's "Into The Night" airs Friday, Apr 27

By
click to enlarge Jamie and Crystal Sawyer, parents of Kaylee Sawyer, in an interview on Dateline NBC's "Into The Night." - SOURCE: DATELINE NBC
  • Source: Dateline NBC
  • Jamie and Crystal Sawyer, parents of Kaylee Sawyer, in an interview on Dateline NBC's "Into The Night."
A new Dateline episode premieres Friday night on NBC about the 2016 murder of Kaylee Sawyer at Central Oregon Community College by a campus security guard.

Lara was arrested after a high-speed chase on I-5 near Corning, Calif., 36 hours after Sawyer’s death. According to police, his crime spree didn’t end after he  killed Sawyer. He was also charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of attempted murder.

On Jan. 22, Lara changed his plea to guilty for the aggravated murder of Sawyer and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Dateline episode will feature an exclusive interview with Aundrea Maes, a Salem woman kidnapped by Lara during his crime spree, and never-before-seen video.
Related When Things Go Terribly Wrong: The man accused of killing Kaylee Sawyer studied criminology and is married to a cop. So what prompted his alleged crime spree?
When Things Go Terribly Wrong
The man accused of killing Kaylee Sawyer studied criminology and is married to a cop. So what prompted his alleged crime spree?
By Brian Jennings
Local News
Dateline NBC: "Into The Night"
Friday, April 27
9pm ET/8pm CT
NBC


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More TV, Streaming & Podcasts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 25-May 2, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

More by Keely Damara

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation