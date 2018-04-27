Dateline NBC reports on murder of Kaylee Sawyer 

click to enlarge Source: Dateline NBC

Jamie and Crystal Sawyer, parents of Kaylee Sawyer, in an interview on Dateline NBC's "Into The Night."

Dateline NBC: "Into The Night"

Friday, April 27

9pm ET/8pm CT

NBC

A new Dateline episode premieres Friday night on NBC about the 2016 murder of Kaylee Sawyer at Central Oregon Community College by a campus security guard.Lara was arrested after a high-speed chase on I-5 near Corning, Calif., 36 hours after Sawyer’s death. According to police, his crime spree didn’t end after he killed Sawyer. He was also charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of attempted murder.On Jan. 22, Lara changed his plea to guilty for the aggravated murder of Sawyer and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.The Dateline episode will feature an exclusive interview with Aundrea Maes, a Salem woman kidnapped by Lara during his crime spree, and never-before-seen video.