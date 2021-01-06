Department of Corrections Faces Legal Challenges as Employees Receive COVID-19 Vaccine 

A

of Jan. 10, statewide 27 adults in custody incarcerated by the Department of Corrections have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the

. There are 604 active cases among AICs statewide—including 25 at the Deer Ridge Correctional Institute in Madras. Cases among DOC staff are self-reported due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, but there have been 43 such reported cases at DRCI to date, 705 statewide.





Prisons present a unique challenge for enforcing COVID-19 health precautions because of the close quarters for inmates and staff. To try to address the issue, prison staff and AICs have been placed in Oregon’s Priority Group 1B for vaccination. This falls in line with the

recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which puts people living in congregate or overcrowded settings in a group just behind the group with health care workers and first responders (Priority Group 1A).





The Oregon Department of Corrections received an initial shipment of 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine and expects “regular access to, and distribution of, additional vaccines in the future,” according to a Dec. 28 press release. The DOC operates 14 prisons across the state with approximately 13,000 adults in custody.





“Beginning Mon., Dec. 28, clinics were [set up] across the state, including at DRCI, to distribute the vaccine,” a spokesperson for the DOC told the Source via email. “We are happy to report that by Wed., Dec. 30 all 400 doses were delivered to staff.” As additional vaccines are available, they’ll be provided to more staff, contractors and AICs.



The DOC Chief Medical Director Dr. Warren Roberts encourages all DOC employees, the AICs and the public to also get vaccinated as soon as it is available to them.

While the spokesperson didn’t clarify how many vaccines went to staff at DRCI, they did say that as of Jan. 5, there are 712 AICs and 210 employees there. The Oregon Health Authority, the CDC, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the governor’s office will provide guidance on how to prioritize getting staff and AICs vaccinated. Per initial guidance, the first vaccines go to those in close contact with COVID-19-positive individuals and infectious materials, the spokesperson said. That includes AICs whose work assignments involve cleaning and disinfecting COVID-19-positive units. The DOC doesn’t currently have an estimate for when AICs will be offered a vaccine regardless of risk level or work assignment.





“The Vaccine Advisory Committee will consider how adults in custody fit into the 1B prioritization as they consider other groups to be included in the 1B category,” the spokesperson said. “Once that determination is made and communicated with DOC, we will work diligently to implement the distribution plan.” Vaccination is voluntary but encouraged.