Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 18, 2018 News » Local News

Deschutes County wouldn’t enforce gun laws under proposed ballot measure 

Group collecting signatures to put a measure on the November ballot

By

Deschutes County residents could vote on a ballot measure in November to prohibit the county from enforcing gun laws. Sponsors of an initiative petition called the Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance will begin collecting signatures to place it on the ballot. (See a version of the petition at the bottom of this post.)

The proposed measure would broadly re-interpret the U.S. and Oregon Constitutions’ right to bear arms and add “ancillary firearms rights."

The Deschutes County sheriff would decide whether any local, state or federal gun law is unconstitutional under the measure’s broader interpretations of those rights. And if the sheriff thinks a law is unconstitutional, the measure would forbid the county from enforcing it. Individual violations could result in a fine of up to $2,000.

click image MILITARY MATERIAL, PIXABAY
  • Military Material, Pixabay

The measure defines ancillary firearms rights as “rights that are closely related to the right to keep and bear arms protected by the Second Amendment; including the right to manufacture, transfer, buy and sell firearms, firearm accessories and ammunition.”

The Deschutes County version of the Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance is somewhat vague on the specifics, but a version already adopted in other Oregon counties was clearer.

In 2015, Coos County voted 61 percent to 39 percent to adopt a similar measure. The same year, the Wheeler County Court unanimously adopted one without even going to voters. Those counties’ versions explain that laws regulating semi-automatic weapons, assault style firearms, magazine size, ammunition types and modifications such as bump stocks are all unenforceable in the counties. They also remove background check requirements for private and Internet sales.

Four Redmond residents are sponsoring the petition, including Sharon Preston, who runs the Ladies of Lead organization, and B.J Soper, who is involved with the Pacific Patriots Network and Oregon Oath Keepers.

Supporters plan to submit the same initiative in counties across Oregon.

If it makes the ballot, the measure could compete with a statewide ballot initiative to forbid sales and transfers of assault rifles and high-capacity magazines that will soon begin collecting signatures.

Supporters of the Deschutes County Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance must collect 4,144 verified signatures by Aug. 6 to place the measure on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Gun rights advocates will hold a “Second Amendment Rally” at Redmond City Hall on Saturday, April 21 starting at 11 a.m.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

PDF SAPO.pdf

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 11-18, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Out to Dry

    • by K.M Collins
    • Apr 11, 2018
    Can one below-average snowpack year make or break a high desert summer? More »

  • Local News »

    Nuisance Trapping?

    • by Chris Miller
    • Apr 11, 2018
    A longtime homeowner in the Skyliners neighborhood is concerned about trapping in the area and the potential safety risks for dogs and kids More »

  • Local News »

    Hotel Debate

    • by Jaclyn Brandt
    • Apr 11, 2018
    Northeast neighbors are concerned about a change to city code, allowing for an extended stay hotel near their homes More »
  • More »

More by Christian Trejbal

  • Grow Woes

    Grow Woes

    The ongoing battle pits cannabis growers against rural property owners. Will it mean tightening up restrictions on legal weed?
    • by Christian Trejbal
    • Mar 9, 2018
  • Who's Driving

    Who's Driving

    2018: Bend's year of transportation woes...and fixes?
    • by Christian Trejbal
    • Jan 24, 2018
  • Presidential Preferences

    Presidential Preferences

    Cascade-Siskiyou: Under attack or saving a way of life?
    • by Christian Trejbal
    • Dec 20, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Eclipse Chasers

    Eclipse Chasers

    The Biggest Event of the Year: Why, Where and How to Watch the Great American Eclipse
    • by Renée Alexander
    • Jan 4, 2017
  • Fixing Our Schools

    Fixing Our Schools

    The Oregon PTA calls for the State to address billions in overdue repairs—but where's the money coming from?
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Sep 7, 2016

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Bend Nest - Spring 2018

Digital Bend Nest Editions

Bend Nest - Spring 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation