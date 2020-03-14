Deschutes Public Libraries to Close 

T
he Deschutes County Library
announced Saturday evening that it would close all its locations at 7pm Monday, and would not reopen until at least April 1. That includes its two locations in Bend, as well as La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver locations.
Library Director Todd Dunkelberg said due to concerns about COVID-19, they made the decision to take the "best and most proactive step" they could take, after hearing input from regional health authorities.
"While all locations will be closed, Deschutes Public Library offers a wealth of free online resources that the public can access from home or anywhere they happen to be with internet connection."
Kate Couch
DPL is extending the due dates for materials currently checked out, making them due a week after the libraries finally open once again—whatever that date might be. At this point, library officials are slating April 1 as their date of reopening.
For some however, library computers are their internet access point—meaning during this time, that resource will not be available to those who may need it.
In addition to the eBooks and audio books, streaming movies and television shows, digital magazines and music, information databases, and more that the library already offers, it is increasing its collection of digital materials, Dunkelberg said.
Library staff will be available for phone help, and will create more online tutorials to help people learn how to access digital resources. In addition, some programs will be available to watch via Facebook Live. Story time will be available for kids on the library's kids' page, deschuteslibrary.org/kids.
For those who have materials out on loans, the library is also extending due dates to a date after the library locations reopen their doors.