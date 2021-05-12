 Ditch the Millenium Mansion | Take Me Home | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 12, 2021 Culture » Take Me Home

Ditch the Millenium Mansion 

A smaller way to affordability and energy efficiency

By

In today's crazy-hot real estate market, home sale prices continue to escalate to record-high prices, making it almost impossible for many to afford to buy a home. So how can we get to a more affordable home? It's time to reimagine the American dream. Homes grew to large proportions beginning in the 1950s and lasted through the 2000s. Oversized homes are a thing of the past as discerning homebuyers are looking for more intelligently designed, easier-to-maintain and more energy efficient homes. This is highly attractive for those who are wanting less hassle, less maintenance and basically a home that will take care of themselves, with minimal costs to operate. 

Building costs, building materials and land all demand a premium. Last month the median square foot price of a single-family home was $292 per square foot—making an average 3,000 square foot home cost around $876,000, not to mention utility costs. This has made a growing number of homeowners question the size of home they truly need. Depending on the household, many can live very comfortably in a home less than 1,000 square feet. The small house movement is gaining momentum, different from the tiny house movement, which are typically less than 600 square feet. 

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

Buildings in the U.S. consume nearly 40% of the total annual energy usage and emit almost half of the carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere. The residential sector accounts for almost 21%, about half, of this usage. The more energy a home "needs," the more costly it is to operate.  

It's time to put these pieces together to make a smaller home that is more affordable and more energy efficient, in turn giving the homeowner more freedom—freedom from high mortgages and freedom from high utility bills.

One individual who continues to think outside the box and is driving this movement forward is Jesse Russell with Hiatus Homes. Russell describes the intention of Hiatus Homes as "... part of a new movement in residential development. We are building small-footprint, high-quality, ecologically sound, and intelligently designed homes. Innovation in city codes, design and building is providing a new type of buyer with an opportunity to change their life and help heal our climate." With two successful communities in Bend already under its belt, Hiatus Benham and Hiatus Roanoke, Hiatus Penn is a highly innovative twist on smaller-home living. Located near the Midtown Yacht Club, Penn will be a three-story building with 40 lofted flats and four common kitchen/living room facilities, including a farm table for communal meals. The intelligently designed interior units feature a sleeping loft, vaulted 13-foot ceilings, and large windows creating a flood of light into the space. Each unit is approximately 440 square feet with a lofted bedroom for additional space.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Hiatus Homes is delivering the dream of living in Bend to more people, increasing housing density in the region and creating energy efficient, sustainable living on a larger scale.

Related A Smaller Footprint: Affordable housing options in Bend?
A Smaller Footprint
Affordable housing options in Bend?
By Abbie and Rick Sams
Take Me Home

About The Author

Abbie and Rick Sams

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

May the Source Be With You
Free Will Astrology—Week of May 13
Loot Actually & Weekend At Bernie Madoff's
Conservative Candidates are Stoking Needless Fear about the "Critical Race Theory" Boogeyman in Schools. That's Fake News.
A Tale of Two Rentals
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Webcast: Oregon as Bygone Bison Range & Grizzly Country

Staff Pick
Webcast: Oregon as Bygone Bison Range & Grizzly Country

Wed., May 12, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Take Me Home

More by Abbie and Rick Sams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 12-19, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

Restaurant Guide

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation