 Doggy Paddle | Central Oregon Pets | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 17, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Pets

Doggy Paddle 

How to train a furry first mate to master the paddleboard

By

When learning new sports, jumping right in can be the best method—trial by fire, as it were. Such is the case with training fur babies to passenger aboard paddleboards. 

My first furry mate was an Aussie and German shepherd mix. Mic had a low center of gravity with short legs and a thick torso—which are advantages on a paddle board. Disadvantages were his reluctance around water and independent spirit.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Read on for the seven S's—the training tips Mic helped me learn.

Swim test

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Is your dog a little shy around water? No problem. If they are fetch-motivated, throw a stick or ball in the shallows of a waterway. Initially, keep the tosses easily reachable from dry land. Progressively throw the toy into deeper water. Find the zone where your pup hesitates and continue to throw the toy just short of that demarcation, so your pup can confidently challenge themselves to keep getting in the water. Eventually, throw the toy back in the hesitation zone. It may take a couple trips to the swimming hole, but at long last, your pup will swim. Relish the moment together.

Sussing, sitting, standing progression

This progression is a three-phased approach to getting your pup to sit at ease on your board. In the first phase, you let the pup suss out the board. This can happen in many formats. For Mic, he wanted to watch me paddleboard for a while before he would come near the board. To allow him the full space he needed to get curious about approaching the board, I took him to Elk Lake, where he followed the land perimeter as I paddled near the shore. Whenever I came on land, he would come sniff the board, wondering what it was. In due course, he got on the board on land of his own volition.

TOPHER ROBERTSON
  • Topher Robertson

When your pup starts to explore your board, it's really important you let them discover for a while without correction. You don't want them associating anything negative with paddle boarding.

The next phase is training your pup to sit on the board with you, still on land. This may come after several outings stagnating at phase one. Maybe you sit in the sun on the board or take a nap—these can be great ways to integrate puppy and board. Finally, try standing on the board and having your pup stay in one place on the board. Even pretend like you are paddling; this helps pup know what to expect when it's time for the real thing. Be consistent with commands when you move from land to water. 

You'll know your pup is ready for the real thing because they will give enthusiastic consent. They'll approach the board on the water and show you they're ready. The more time you spend on land practicing, the more seamless the transition from land to water will go. 

Scooby Snacks

I didn't mention it above, but snacks are a critical part of each phase of training mentioned. I like to start with milk bones (organic tiny ones) for swim practice. When we move to the board, I up the treat ante a little to something more special. Once on the water, I like to use a treat that is fragrant (so pup knows it's in my pocket) and so special, pup only gets it when they are on the water with me... You guessed it - beef jerky!

Significantly lower your expectations

Rome wasn't built in a day. Do you remember the first time you got on a paddle board on water? Remember how shaky you were? Remember how much better you've gotten over time? Your pup is going through the same process... It's possible you have a one-in-a-million pup with instincts to paddleboard that are ready to go without much persuasion. If this is the case, good on you. But if you're like the rest of us, be patient, it will build a good foundation for the many adventures you will eventually have on the water together!

About The Author

K.M. Collins

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spite Girl
Free Will Astrology—Week of March 18
Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021
Combating the other Epidemic
Letters to the Editor 3/18/21
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More in Central Oregon Pets

More Central Oregon Pets »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
St Patricks Day POP UP

St Patricks Day POP UP - Silver Moon Brewing

Wed., March 17, 4-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Central Oregon Pets

More by K.M. Collins

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 17-24, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

One Person, One Dog, One Backyard Iditarod

Central Oregon Pets

One Person, One Dog, One Backyard Iditarod

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation