Doing the Fall Cart Shuffle 

The Podski has seen lots of changes in recent weeks, with The Tin Pig, beloved for its Nashville hot chicken and other chicken sandos, moving to Crux Fermentation Project. In its place is The Americana Truck, the burger food cart that left Spider City Brewing as of OCt. 29 and plans to open its "gold truck" soon at The Podski. In Americana's place at Spider City is Indodaddy Food Truck, an Indonesian fusion cart that plans to open Nov. 15. Also new at The Podski is Mother Shucker's, now open and offering shucked and grilled oysters and other seafood.
And on the east side, this week saw the closure of Aina Kauai Style Grill, the Hawaiian food cart at Bevel Brewing that opened in January 2020 and won the Source Weekly’s Best Food Cart category in both 2021 and 2022. Owner Ian Vidinha has the business up for sale.
