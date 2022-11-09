 Doing the Fall Cart Shuffle | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 09, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Doing the Fall Cart Shuffle 

An update to Bend's local food trucks

By

Fans of some of Bend's favorite carts may find themselves doing the "cart shuffle" to find those good eats this fall. Several popular food carts have moved (or closed) in recent months, so here's a little update.

COURTESY THE PODSKI FACEBOOK
  • Courtesy The Podski Facebook

The Podski has seen lots of changes in recent weeks, with The Tin Pig, beloved for its Nashville hot chicken and other chicken sandos, moving to Crux Fermentation Project. In its place is The Americana Truck, the burger food cart that left Spider City Brewing as of OCt. 29 and plans to open its "gold truck" soon at The Podski. In Americana's place at Spider City is Indodaddy Food Truck, an Indonesian fusion cart that plans to open Nov. 15. Also new at The Podski is Mother Shucker's, now open and offering shucked and grilled oysters and other seafood.

And on the east side, this week saw the closure of Aina Kauai Style Grill, the Hawaiian food cart at Bevel Brewing that opened in January 2020 and won the Source Weekly’s Best Food Cart category in both 2021 and 2022. Owner Ian Vidinha has the business up for sale.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
