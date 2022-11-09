Doing the Fall Cart Shuffle 

F ans of some of Bend's favorite carts may find themselves doing the "cart shuffle" to find those good eats this fall. Several popular food carts have moved (or closed) in recent months, so here's a little update.





Courtesy The Podski Facebook

The Podski has seen lots of changes in recent weeks, with The Tin Pig, beloved for its Nashville hot chicken and other chicken sandos, moving to Crux Fermentation Project. In its place is The Americana Truck, the burger food cart that left Spider City Brewing as of OCt. 29 and plans to open its "gold truck" soon at The Podski. In Americana's place at Spider City is Indodaddy Food Truck, an Indonesian fusion cart that plans to open Nov. 15. Also new at The Podski is Mother Shucker's, now open and offering shucked and grilled oysters and other seafood.

