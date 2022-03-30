Don't Worry, Ski Happy! 

Josh Suran is a local avid skier who posts a regular weather report from Mt. Bachelor on his @josh_reports Instagram, Tik Tok, and Facebook accounts. His ultimate mission: to spread happiness and remind people to enjoy every day.



click to enlarge Credit Trinity Bradle

This weather report includes a high probability of positive vibes.

Source Weekly: How long have you been skiing at Mt. Bachelor?

Josh Suran: I've been skiing at Mt. Bachelor since I was about two years old. The second I was able to stand my dad put me in a pair of boots and pushed me down the hill. This has been home my whole life.

SW: Where did the inspiration come to start Josh Reports?

JS: I spent a couple years in Whitefish, Montana, and I was the snow reporter for the ski resort during one season. I kind of stumbled into that job and I loved doing it. When I moved back home in 2020, I noticed there was a lot of negativity going on in some local forums. I decided I would try making a positive ski report to make people smile. It kind of started as a joke, and then took off from there. Here I am over a year later still doing it.

SW: How did you wind up turning, "enjoy every day" into your brand?

JS: I've always been chasing the dream of doing something to make a positive impact in the world. I had originally started a YouTube channel called Enjoy Every Day, then somehow, I ended up with a clothing company called Enjoy Every Day. Now the goal is to try to keep blending Enjoy Every Day with Josh Reports to keep spreading that positive message.

SW: How do you make sure you enjoy every day? JS: I make sure to remember that even if I am having a tough time, I can get out to stop and smell the roses for a brief minute each day. I think the heart of the motto is not necessarily the idea of enjoying every single moment of every day, but remembering that there is something to enjoy in every day.

Check out Suran's reports on his social media accounts @josh_reports or his website, enjoyeveryday.life.

