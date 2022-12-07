Drink Winter Beers, Help the Bend Food Project 

Like beer? Like drinking beer outside with friends? Then an upcoming event benefitting the Bend Food Project may be right up your alley.

The Central Oregon Winter Beer Festival happens Saturday, Dec. 17 in the parking lot of GoodLife Brewing and the Century Center, on Bend's west side. A fundraiser for the Oregon Brewers Guild, event organizers ask participants to bring non-perishable food items to the fest to be donated to the Bend Food Project. Those who donate will get entered into a raffle for a "Shoes, Brews and Views" tour from Wanderlust Tours.

Pexels

The Winter Beer Festival happens from 2 to 9pm Dec. 17, with a holiday drink package of five drink tokens, a raffle entry and a DrinkTank mug going for $20 ahead of the event or $25 on the day of the event. With beer, cider, fire pits and music on offer—and leashed dogs welcome—it's like a highlight reel of everything Bend is known for.

Information and a link to online tickets is available at oregoncraftbeer.org/central-oregon-winter-beer-fest.