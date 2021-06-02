Drinking in The Cellar 

There's a new pub in town and it's freakin' awesome! Located in downtown Bend on NW Oregon Avenue, The Cellar opened on April 13 by the owners of Porter Brewing, Devin and Avara Roberts. Porter Brewing exclusively brews cask beers, and The Cellar has eight beer engines sourced from pubs in the U.K. The English pub is in the 100-year-old Erickson building just below Silverado Jewelry, only accessible by using the small staircase.

click to enlarge Heidi Howard

History and ambiance abound at Downtown Bend's newest English pub.

Once you walk in, it's pretty easy to see you're in an English Pub. The exposed lava-rock walls and wooden beams add to its cozy charm. Family heirlooms and a beautiful stained-glass window, given to the owners by Devin's mom, add even more history and charm. In one corner, chairs sit around a small fireplace. A cozy little drinking nook with vintage wallpaper is behind it. I really like this place!

During renovations, which began before the pandemic hit, the Roberts' found a historical document in the walls. They framed it and placed it on the wall for everyone to enjoy. For a pub that's only about 850 square feet, it packs so much character and a good amount of seating, especially when we are post-pandemic. I really didn't want to leave!

While there, I had an English IPA called "Distance Learning." The beer is a collaboration with Bend Brewing Company, and The Cellar serves it exclusively. The best thing about a cask beer is its creamy head, which lends to a smooth body when drinking. Porter Brewing does it right! The temperature of a cask beer is typically warmer than other beers. If it's too warm it seems flat. If it's too cold you lose too much flavor. Distance Learning was given to me at the perfect temperature. The finish was ever so slightly bitter. I will admit that I haven't knowingly had another English IPA from the cask, so I don't have a lot to compare it to, but I would bet money that this beer is one of the best.

The Cellar also serves food, including homemade savory pies made by Devin's mother, which look mouth-watering. I will be back next week for a tasty treat! They also serve warm pretzels and sausage bites.

The Cellar is a great addition to downtown Bend's beer culture. It's funky, fun and endearing. The family history, and the history within the walls of that building, will draw you in. The beer will keep you there.

The Cellar

206 SW Oregon Ave #2, Bend

Tues-Sat Noon-8pm

porterbrewingco.com