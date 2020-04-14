Drive-Thru Specimen Collection, Coming to a Hospital Near You 

I

On Friday, St. Charles officials also said the health system will eventually be able to test for COVID-19 antibodies in the asymptomatic population—but that was more of a long-term strategy, and wouldn't be available in the next two weeks.

As Tuesday's press release from St. Charles explained, "Once that shipment is received, the health system expects to expand rapid on-site testing to its hospital laboratories in Madras, Prineville and Redmond."The drive-thru testing service is available at the St. Charles Family Care Clinic on Neff Road in Bend. People can call 541-699-5107 to schedule a drive-up appointment.