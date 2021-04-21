 Earth Day Celebrations for All Earth Dwellers | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 21, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Earth Day Celebrations for All Earth Dwellers 

The Environmental Center offers a week packed with film screenings, gardening and more

By

The Environmental Center's annual Earth Day Fair & Parade is once again canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that has not slowed all plans. Instead of its traditional event, the local nonprofit has planned several smaller events throughout the entire week.

The annual parade that features costumed locals dressed as plants, animals and even mythical creatures will live on virtually. People are invited to create costumes and submit your photos to be included in a video released after April 25. In addition to the virtual parade, The Environmental Center is also bringing back the Earth Day GooseChase scavenger hunt. This year's event started on April 16, but participants have until April 25 to complete all the challenges. The top six participants will earn a local outdoor experience, including mountain bike rentals or a guided rock-climbing trip.

The Earth Guardians, artwork by local artist Teafly, won't be leading a parade this year, but they will be out sharing their origin story for young listeners. - ENVIRONMENTAL CENTER
  • Environmental Center
  • The Earth Guardians, artwork by local artist Teafly, won't be leading a parade this year, but they will be out sharing their origin story for young listeners.

Head down to the Kansas Avenue Learning Garden on Saturday, April 24 to chat with Madeline Magana, The Environmental Center's 2021 Earth Day Artist. Madeline drew inspiration from her ancestors, creating art that both celebrates the beauty in our world and reminds us that we are the stewards of Earth.

For those looking to learn a little this Earth Day, the center is offering story time for younger participants and a film screening of Microplastic Madness with a live panel discussion. Learn more about how we as individuals impact ocean pollution and the steps we can take to help. Story time will be held by The Earth Guardians, usually spotted each year leading the Earth Day Parade. These impressive and uniquely decorated creatures will share an interactive story about their own origins, during scheduled time slots.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Earth Day Fair & Parade
Through April 25
envirocenter.org/tec-events/earth-day-fair/


About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
