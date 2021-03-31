Easter Brunches, and Other Stuff 

Ah, Easter Brunch—one of those traditions that has not quite been welcomed back in this middle-time between pandemic and "normal." For those locals looking for some way to mark the Easter holiday, here are a few items of note, food-wise and otherwise.

Rachel Park / Unsplash

-Brasada Ranch is offering a themed brunch from its Range Restaurant & Bar, plus egg hunts and a custom Easter-themed obstacle course, open to resort members and guests.

-Tate and Tate Catering is offering an Easter Brunch menu that includes the option of glazed honey ham or candied maple pepper bacon, pastries and veggie or meat strata; orders have to be placed by March 31.

-Bleu Bite Catering is offering an Easter feast for pickup, with its "Easter Original" offering marionberry roasted ham, creamy mac and cheese, cheese potato gratin and ambrosia salad. Call for availability.

-First Presbyterian Church in Bend is doing an Easter Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, April 3. Show up anytime between 11am and 3pm to find all the hidden Easter objects and get a goodie bag.

-Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play is offering a Toddler Easter Egg Hunt as well as a Kids Easter Egg Hunt inside its facility. Come for a 90-minute Open Play session and take part in an egg hunt at the same time. Toddler Egg Hunt at 9am & 10:30am; Kids (12 and under) at noon and 1:30pm.

-The Egg My House! Fundraiser for Furry Freight Shelter Transport involves having masked volunteers hide plastic candy- and toy-filled eggs in your yard, with the proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Furry Freight Shelter Transport. Check out the Source calendar online for more info on this event!