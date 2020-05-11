Eat, Drink, Play... But Stay 6 Feet Away 

Your support for independent local news is important.
The new guidelines proposed in Gov. Kate Brown’s phased plan for reopening will undeniably have a major impact on small restaurants statewide. Oregon restaurants, breweries, bars and distilleries will now have to close shop by 10pm, adequately space their customers and provide employees with cloth face masks which are to be worn during business hours. No parties of 10 or more will be permitted, and all tables must be at least 6 feet apart (customers sitting at the same table will not have to be 6 feet apart). Self-service operations will be prohibited, meaning that salad bars, soft drink machines and growler fill stations will remain shut down until further notice. Pre-set condiments, water glasses, napkins and utensils will be disallowed, and reservation systems will be strongly encouraged. Employees will be required to sanitize tables, chairs and other points of contact in between each customer, and must wash and/or sanitize their hands before moving from one customer to the next.
While some small businesses - such as salons, boutiques, and art galleries - will be allowed to open their doors on May 15 with new practices in place - restaurants will need to wait until their counties are approved by the state for comprehensive reopening. If restaurants are not able to successfully operate under these new guidelines they will continue to be limited to delivery and takeout.
Some restaurant owners and employees are eager for the stay at home orders to be lifted, while others are concerned about the lasting impact that these strict guidelines will have on their small brick and mortars. For Devin Sims, the owner of Bend’s new vegan eatery Deeply Rooted, the initial shutdown posed a bigger threat to the budding business than the upcoming reopening. “We were set to officially open our doors on the 28th of March,” Sims explained. “We had a party and everything planned… we were going to host a soft-opening on the 23rd. So essentially, the day our doors were set to open, we found out that our doors had to stay shut for the foreseeable future.” Sims confirmed that opening a new restaurant during such a strange and uncertain time was no small feat. “While takeout has been sustainable, it’s not really the business we want, or the business that will ultimately keep us afloat.”
Sims and his team put a great deal of effort into the design of the restaurant, which has since been completely rethought. “The initial dining style revolved around communal eating. We have one big communal table in the middle of the dining room. It’s going to be hard to make necessary adjustments because we’re working with such a tight space. What started out as a 12-person table is now a six-person table, and we have taped X’s to make sure that social distancing protocol is being followed. We’re not sure if people will be allowed to sit at the bar, but if so, we’re going to remove every other seat. Some tables might be moved outside, we might order more two-set tables to incorporate more outside dining. We’ll have to do a lot of reconstruction. It’s tough because we really have no idea what the guidelines are, no one has specifically told us. We know the basics, like staying 6 feet apart, wearing a mask… but until we get a notice outlining the actual restrictions, it’s really all just a guessing game. We’re being forced to take things day-by-day, which isn’t ideal.”
“It’s been somewhat difficult to get the word out, because people have been staying in,” said Sims. “If this was a normal summer, we would rely on word-of-mouth to continuously increase our customer base. Bend businesses also rely heavily on tourism, and with fewer tourists we’ll be depending more on locals. We also want to keep the local community fed! We’re offering free delivery to people within about four miles of the restaurant. Right now it isn’t about making a profit, it’s about getting our name out there and helping our community however we can.”
