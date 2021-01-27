Eating Well To Go 

While recent times have prompted many to cook and eat more at-home meals, takeout food from local establishments is a nice way to change up the routine and support the community. Typically, January is a month for reset; New Year's resolutions abound for cleaner living, more movement and healthier eating—and locally, there's no shortage of places to try.

Since 2013, a small, tucked-away live kitchen and juice bar in downtown Bend has been offering a fully gluten-free, organic menu. Salud Raw Food owner Corrine O'Shea says Salud currently offers fresh, organic juices, hot, nourishing tonics, limited breakfast and lunch items, desserts, plus daily hot soup specials. Orders can be placed online at saludrawfood.live or can be called in or placed in person weekdays from 9am to 3pm.

A few blocks away in the Box Factory, Fix & Repeat, with its plant-based superfoods, macro bowls and jumbo power muffins, is also open for takeout and delivery with limited outdoor seating onsite. Gluten-free sweets, teas and superfood hot drinks are also available daily. They're now open evenings until 7:30pm Thursday through Sunday which makes them unique among the establishments featured in this article.

Fix & Repeat Owner Leila Carter says the emphasis is on healthy, nutritious food that is not only good for you but also tastes amazing.

"Everything we make, from our fresh juices to our superfood macro bowls, provide vitamin-packed ingredients that help our bodies and our planet thrive," she explains. "It's more important than ever to take care of each other, ourselves and our planet and we do that through food and our daily interactions with our customers."

Along with patio dining, people can also order online for free delivery or pickup at Active Culture Natural Foods Cafe on NW Riverside Boulevard in Bend. Made-from-scratch lentil burgers, burritos, wraps, acai, brown rice and quinoa bowls, along with breakfast, smoothies and shakes are among the cafe's healthy offerings.

Continuing west up to Northwest Crossing, Sunny Yoga Kitchen is offering takeout, outside seating on warmer, sunny days and free online yoga classes. Owners Courtney and Amy Wright are happy to report that they're still getting lots of great produce through Agricultural Connections and local Central Oregon farms. Sunny Yoga Kitchen is open middays every day except Wednesday and Thursday.

Keep it fresh, keep it local has been the tagline for Mother's Juice Café since 1999. The original westside location on Galveston is undergoing a remodel with a scheduled reopening by the end of this month (January). Meanwhile, locals can get cold-pressed juices, smoothies, nut milks, CBD elixirs, breakfast and lunch from the eastside location on Dean Swift Road next to the eastside public library. Order online for takeout or local delivery.

Just Cut Organic Juice Bar at 412 SW Evergreen Ave. in Redmond is on a mission to make the most delicious juices with produce that is "just cut," never frozen, with no purees or additives. Get fruits and veggies together in the Super Juice, get your day going with the Spicy Wake Up blend or enjoy one of the freshly blended fruit smoothies or health shots to fuel and support the body with 100% organic ingredients. To-go orders and curbside service are available.