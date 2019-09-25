Eggs 8 Ways: A Broken Angel 

Isaac Biehl

For those folks who are vegan and find themselves on the hunt for a tasty egg substitute—look no further. Dubbed "The Big Country" at Broken Angel food cart, the meal itself showcases biscuits and wild mushroom gravy combined with a super-delicious vegan house scramble, along with some peppers, onions and zucchini (I added avocado to mine).

Looking at it, you would never tell that it wasn't actually eggs. If this seems too hearty of a meal, you can get the house scramble in a burrito, by itself, with rice or on an English muffin—it's versatile and delicious. And if the Big Country sounds like it's for you, the wild mushroom gravy is a definite winner that shouldn't get passed up.

A Broken Angel

643 NW Colorado Ave.

458-202-9334

abrokenangel.com