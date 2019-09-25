 Eggs 8 Ways: A Broken Angel | Breakfast & Lunch Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 25, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Eggs 8 Ways: A Broken Angel 

The Big Country

By
ISAAC BIEHL
  • Isaac Biehl

For those folks who are vegan and find themselves on the hunt for a tasty egg substitute—look no further. Dubbed "The Big Country" at Broken Angel food cart, the meal itself showcases biscuits and wild mushroom gravy combined with a super-delicious vegan house scramble, along with some peppers, onions and zucchini (I added avocado to mine).

Looking at it, you would never tell that it wasn't actually eggs. If this seems too hearty of a meal, you can get the house scramble in a burrito, by itself, with rice or on an English muffin—it's versatile and delicious. And if the Big Country sounds like it's for you, the wild mushroom gravy is a definite winner that shouldn't get passed up.

A Broken Angel
643 NW Colorado Ave.
458-202-9334
abrokenangel.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More in Breakfast & Lunch Guide

More Breakfast & Lunch Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 25-October 2, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Breakfast & Lunch Guide

More by Isaac Biehl

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation