Eggs 8 Ways: CHOW 

Nancy Patterson

CHOW is known for its griddle pancakes, breakfast cocktails and personalized benedicts. But the most impressive and tastiest dish on the menu may just be the Eggs Ala Caesar. I use the word "benedict" in the loosest of terms, as poached eggs and hollandaise are the only common denominators amongst the two dishes.

It starts off with a cheesy, herbed cornmeal pancake and tops it off with two perfectly poached eggs. The eggs are dressed in chilis rojas and verdes, similar to the Mexican classic, Huevos Divorciados. The entirety of the dish is then covered in a chili hollandaise that delivers a subtle heat, enhanced by the acidity in the roasted chili sauces. All of these spices and heat are balanced out with freshly sliced avocado, crumbled cotija cheese, house-pickled onions and fresh sprigs of cilantro.

Getting hungry yet? You'll still need to choose a side! The hand-cut roasted sweet potatoes are almost always my go-to side order. They're tossed in garlic and fresh herbs and quickly drizzled with balsamic vinegar. Other options include cornmeal-crusted tomatoes, bacon and cheddar grits, and cumin-and-fennel fried cauliflower, to name a few.

This breakfast dish is available every day and goes best, in my humble opinion, with the Kombucha Cooler—a blend of Crater Lake vodka, Townshend's kombucha, blueberries, mint and lime.

CHOW

1110 NW Newport Ave., Bend

541-728-0256

bendinspoon.com/chow-menu